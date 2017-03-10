Mountainside Treatment Center, a renowned drug and alcohol rehabilitation center headquartered in Canaan, Connecticut, today announced that it has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® accreditation for Behavioral Health Care and for Opioid Treatment. The Gold Seal of Approval® is a nationally-recognized symbol of quality that reflects Mountainside’s commitment to the highest standards of safe and effective care for its clients.

To receive this honor, Mountainside underwent an announced and thorough on-site audit of the quality and safety of care being provided, meeting over 1,100 standards in categories of leadership, clinical treatment services, environment of care, life safety and more. The successful conclusion of the on-site survey is proof of Mountainside’s ability to maintain rigorous facility processes and of its best-in-class rehabilitation services; it’s also an homage to its devoted staff.

“This achievement was made possible by our dedicated team of professionals,” states Steve Langley, Mountainside’s Executive Director and Executive Vice President of Clinical & Cultural Stewardship. “Once again, our staff proves that collaborative spirit and untiring passion for our clients are key to creating a safe and successful care environment.”

The Joint Commission is a leading health care quality improvement and accrediting body. The Behavioral Health Care Accreditation Program – informed by scientific literature and expert consensus – develops care standards in consultation with health care experts and providers, individuals and their families, and quality improvement measurement experts. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) helped establish the Opioid Treatment accreditation program, emphasizing person-focused care, integrated and individualized approaches to opioid treatment programs, patient satisfaction, and outcomes.

Mountainside’s ongoing compliance with Joint Commission standards allows the center to elevate key pillars of its programming, such as:



The Detox program, which provides 24-hour medical care in a state-of-the-art facility, including psychiatric and nursing services as well as personalized wellness and medication plans.

Mountainside’s Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) program, which can be lifesaving for certain individuals on the path to recovery. Mountainside offers Suboxone and Vivitrol as key tools in supporting a comprehensive addiction treatment plan. These medications have been proven to reduce cravings and minimize physical withdrawal symptoms in individuals who suffer from alcoholism or opioid addiction.

Residential Treatment, which gives clients access to a holistic addiction treatment experience designed to instill change and promote healing through evidence-based substance abuse treatment methods. In Residential, clients are engaged in mind, body and spirit to engender meaningful change in their perceptions, behaviors and lifestyles.

Mountainside’s Outpatient alcohol and drug addiction treatment program, which helps clients maintain sobriety as they navigate everyday life. Mountainside’s licensed clinicians partner with clients to create strong recovery systems and healthy lifestyles.

In addition to reinforcing Mountainside’s safety and quality of care, the accreditation will also enable more individuals to access Mountainside’s lifesaving addiction treatment services. “Since opening our doors almost 20 years ago, we have helped thousands of individuals and their families face this disease and succeed in recovery,” Langley explains. “Today, with The Joint Commission accreditation, we have entered a new and exciting chapter for Mountainside. We look forward to treating expanded populations of people in need with our holistic and tailored approach to addiction recovery.”

