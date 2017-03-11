Experience Pageant of the Masters at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel

This summer, escape for a true Laguna Beach art experience at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel. As a long term partner with the Pageant of the Masters, the resort presents two exclusive packages, including Behind the Velvet Rope where guests are treated to a private docent tour of the Festival of Arts and the opportunity to peek into the mystery of how art comes to life in the Pageant of the Masters stage performance.

In celebration of its 85th anniversary, this year’s Pageant of the Masters theme is THE GRAND TOUR, showcasing people’s desire in the 17th and 18th centuries to experience the world’s great art firsthand. Inspired by the European tradition of continental travel on “the grand tour,” early travelers would set out on pilgrimages by land and sea to the great cultural centers of Europe, and eventually the globe, often risking life and limb to stand in the presence of masterpieces. A ticket to the Pageant’s THE GRAND TOUR becomes a passport to experience spectacle, music, stories and grand illusions as masterpieces come to life. Guests this year will also enjoy the redesigned grounds that will offer a new layout for the gallery spaces, art workshops, and the lawn where patrons can picnic and listen to concert presentations. The extensive overhaul will wrap up just in time for the Festival of Arts opening in July.

The Pageant of the Masters “THE GRAND TOUR” experience starts at $899 per night and includes:



Overnight accommodations

Two Premier Loge Center tickets to the Pageant of the Masters stage performance

Welcome amenity and Pageant of the Masters program

Behind the Velvet Rope affords guests the opportunity to rub elbows with the Festival’s artists along with the chance to see how the grand production comes together. This #DiscoverYourMoment experience starts at $1,979 per couple, per night and includes



The Ritz-Carlton Club Level ocean view accommodations

Behind the Scenes Tour of the Pageant of the Masters stage performance

Two Premier Loge Center tickets to the Pageant of the Masters performance

Private docent tour of Festival of Arts

Welcome amenity and Pageant of the Masters program

Available for Saturday night stays only

“The Behind the Velvet Rope package is truly a #DiscoverYourMoment experience,” said Shannon Gilbert, Director of Sales & Marketing. “This bespoke offering will create a distinctive and unforgettable moment that will instill #RCMemories that last a lifetime.”

The overnight experiences are available July 7 through August 31, 2017.

About Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts

The Pageant of the Masters is the Festival of Arts’ crowning jewel and arguably one of the most unique productions in the entire world. Real people magically transformed into life-sized re-creations of famous works of arts. A live narrator guides the audience through the story of each living picture accompanied by the music of a professional orchestra. The Festival of Arts is California’s premiere fine art show. The Festival’s prestigious juried art show includes a wide variety of media such as paintings, photography, printmaking, sculpture, jewelry, handcrafted wood and furniture, ceramics, glass and more – all by 140 of Orange County’s finest artists. Established in 1932, Festival of Arts promotes, produces and sponsors events and activities that encourage the appreciation, study and performance of the arts.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel is situated atop a seaside bluff with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and more than three miles of sandy beach.