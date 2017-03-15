L-com Launches New Line of High-Performance Ethernet Mini-Couplers

L-com Global Connectivity, a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has released a new line of Ethernet mini-couplers that are engineered to deliver exceptional performance in a very compact design.

L-com’s eight new mini-couplers provide the same performance and quality as full-size Ethernet couplers, but measure less than one inch in length. They are shorter and lighter than standard couplers which maximizes usable space behind the panel. This design provides more room for installers to work with behind racks, panels or enclosures, improves air flow and reduces stress on cable exits, ensuring that the mating assembly’s bend radius is not exceeded.

These mini-couplers are available with three options: Cat5e or Cat6 rating, shielded or unshielded and either in-line or keystone-style. The keystone-style, snap-in couplers are easy to use and are ideal for patch panel and enclosure applications. The in-line couplers offer a versatile and economical way to couple two Ethernet cables, and their compact design allows them to be stacked vertically or horizontally with no space between couplers.

“Our new mini-couplers offer the same superior performance and quality as our best-selling full-size models, but in a super-compact, versatile package that is a perfect fit for almost any application,” said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Manager.

L-com's high-performance mini-couplers are ideal for premise applications such as wiring, telecommunications, LAN; 10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX or 1000BASE-T Ethernet; voice, data and video networking. They are RJ45 (8x8) female to RJ45 (8x8) female which allows for easy coupling of cables without requiring tools or punch-downs. These couplers exceed category standards and EIA568A/B dual wiring provides compatibility for every installation.

About L-com Global Connectivity:

L-com Global Connectivity, a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, computer networking equipment, and custom products, as well as their HyperLink® brand of wireless products which include antennas, RF amplifiers, coaxial lightning and surge protectors, and NEMA rated enclosures. L-com's HyperLink® wireless products are designed for WiFi, WiMAX, SCADA, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, RFID and Bluetooth applications. In addition to HyperLink® , L-com’s other brands include MilesTek®, specialists in Military/Aeronautics connectivity solutions, Aiconics®, a leading manufacturer of electrical connector products and Point Six™ Wireless, pioneers in the design and manufacture of wireless sensors used in IoT applications. Trusted for more than 30 years, L-com, which is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2008 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. For more information, please visit: http://www.L-com.com/