LED High Mast 4 New DLC Qualified High Mast Lights that can replace up to 1500W Metal Halide and backed with a 10 year warranty

MyLEDLightingGuide is proud to announce its new family of LED High Mast Lights that are DLC Qualified and backed with a 10 year warranty.

“We now offer a new family of 4 LED High Mast Fixtures that are DLC Qualified to compliment are existing offering,” says Dwayne Kula, president of MyLEDLightingGuide.com. "These models range from 450 watts to 900 watts, producing from 58,200 to 117,000 lumens that are UL Listed and backed with a 10 year warranty. We have over 25 optic packages that allow us to illuminate any space or area."

We can handle poles as high as 150 ft high replacing 1500W Metal Halide or High Pressure Sodium creating an effective light distribution over a large area. We can spot or flood any area with our wide variety of optic packages with this new family of LED High Mast Lights.

Guiding consumers towards more energy efficient high quality products is the main goal at MyLEDLightingGuide, along with pre and post sales support. It is achieved by providing the consumer a superior product when it comes to LED lighting solutions. With the new DLC Qualified LED High Mast Fixtures, we are able to save more energy and create quicker pay backs for the customer.

About Us

It is the primary goal at MyLEDLightingGuide.com to help the commercial customers save energy and money by using safe, efficient LED lighting for their facilities. Our goals is to educate the customer with real information about LED Lighting and show them how to convert from their older style lights over to LED. Click here for more information on our LED High Mast Fixtures.