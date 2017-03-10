"Bon-Ton customers can take pride in knowing that their donations are fueling Goodwill - a social enterprise - that is helping people earn jobs in their communities.”

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc., which operates Bon-Ton, Bergner’s, Boston Store, Carson’s, Elder-Beerman, Herberger’s and Younkers stores invites the community to participate in its Goodwill donation drive during the company’s semi-annual Goodwill Sale, which begins Wednesday, March 15 through Saturday, April 1. During the 18-day event, customers can drop off bags of donated goods during their visit to any Bon-Ton department store and receive coupons for up to 30 percent off on new fashions. It’s a great time to do some spring cleaning and put those items no longer needed in your closets to good use by donating them to Goodwill.

The community is encouraged to get involved by donating items such as ladies, kids and men’s clothing, accessories, shoes, luggage and household textiles. Customers’ donations, collected during the Bon-Ton Goodwill Sale, will be sold in Goodwill stores and the revenues will create employment training, skills development, education and job placement for people in local communities. In return for each and every item donated to Goodwill, Bon-Ton customers receive generous coupons for up to 30 percent on apparel and 15 percent on cosmetics and fragrances to use in-store and online. It’s the perfect time to save on the new spring fashion arrivals, designer brands, shoes, accessories, home décor, beauty brands and nearly everything in the store. The Goodwill Sale coupons can be used on regular and sale priced items making this event the best sale of the season.

“Donations are vital in helping local Goodwill organizations provide the job training and career related services such as résumé preparation and skills training that people need to find employment and build their careers,” said Kim Zimmer, chief marketing officer and senior vice president of global development of Goodwill Industries International. “Bon-Ton customers can take pride in knowing that their donations are fueling a social enterprise that is helping people earn jobs in their communities.”

Local Goodwill organizations and The Bon-Ton family of department stores have partnered for the Bon-Ton Goodwill Sale for 23 years. Customers eagerly anticipate the event, which represents the largest and longest-standing cause partnership and department store donation drive for Goodwill in the United States.

“March is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe and home. By making a donation to Goodwill you not only receive discounts on new spring arrivals at Bon-Ton, you’re doing good for your community,” said Kathryn Bufano, president and chief executive officer of The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. “The Bon-Ton Goodwill Sale is one of our favorite events of the year because it demonstrates Bon-Ton’s commitment to our communities.”

In 2016, donations received during the Bon-Ton Goodwill Sale helped Goodwill provide 592,000 hours of job placement and training in local communities. Goodwill provides services such as career counseling, computer training, financial education, mock interviews, resume preparation, and job search advice among many other services. See Steve’s story about how he earned a job with help from Goodwill.

For customers who would like to contribute in a different way, they may make a $1 donation in-store or online to receive additional Goodwill Sale event coupons. The donations collected benefit Goodwill’s employment placement and job training programs. For more information about the Bon-Ton Goodwill Sale and how to enter for a chance to win a $500 shopping spree, visit bonton.com/goodwill.

About The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc.

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc., with corporate headquarters in York, Pennsylvania and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operates 263 stores, which includes 9 furniture galleries and four clearance centers, in 25 states in the Northeast, Midwest and upper Great Plains under the Bon-Ton, Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, Elder-Beerman, Herberger's and Younkers nameplates. The stores offer a broad assortment of national and private brand fashion apparel and accessories for women, men and children, as well as cosmetics and home furnishings. The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. is an active and positive participant in the communities it serves. For further information, please visit thebontonstoresinc.com or the company’s web site at bonton.com. Join the conversation and be inspired by following Bon-Ton on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and the fashion, beauty and lifestyle blog, #LoveStyle.

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill Industries International (GII) is a network of 163 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 13 other countries. GII is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is recognized by GuideStar with its Platinum Seal of Approval, the organization’s highest rating for charities. GII was also ranked by Enso as the #1 brand doing the most good in the world, and was the only nonprofit brand rated in Forbes’ 20 most inspiring companies for three consecutive years. Local Goodwill organizations are innovative and sustainable social enterprises that create job training programs, employment placement and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items in more than 3,200 stores collectively and online at shopgoodwill.com®. Local Goodwill organizations also build revenue and create jobs by contracting with businesses and government to provide a wide range of commercial services, including packaging and assembly, food services preparation, and document imaging and shredding. Last year, local Goodwill organizations collectively placed 312,000 people in employment in the United States and Canada. In addition, more than 35 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill education, training, mentoring and online learning services to strengthen their skills. To learn more, visit goodwill.org.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, use the online locator at Goodwill.org or call (800) GOODWILL. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook: GoodwillIntl or Instagram: GoodwillIntl.