Ashworth College (http://www.ashworthcollege.edu) and Career TEAM, LLC (CTL) have announced a partnership that aims to strengthen Ashworth’s focus on putting its students in better position to land jobs. The new association will focus on developing a workforce readiness integrated curriculum, an alumni and employer portal, data collection and access to CTL’s certified coaches.

As part of the agreement, CTL will build in tools to Ashworth’s orientation courses to help students maintain what they’ve learned. These skills will be reinforced for the duration of the student’s program. Ashworth students will also gain access to CTL’s Career EDGE Toolkit, which includes a personalized ePortfolio and professional resume, to help them as they search for employment.

Throughout their learning progress, Ashworth students will learn to build their resumes and have access to mock interview coaching. After students graduate, their resumes and ePortfolios will be put on Ashworth’s Employer platform where employers can search for candidates by keyword and geography. Career TEAM, LLC, will also assist Ashworth in building out its Career Services and Externship management database.

On the partnership, Bill Kakish, chief academic officer at Ashworth College, said, “The products offered by Career TEAM are a perfect match for Ashworth and our students. These new tools will assist Ashworth graduates in their job search as they seek a new career.”

About Career TEAM

Career TEAM, LLC (CTL) exists to accelerate the human condition. Since 1996 it has placed and trained over 100,000 job seekers and staff. In 2012, CTL scaled into higher education with an innovative career development platform entitled, The Career EDGE. EDGE provides content and tools that enhance the student experience from admission to job placement resulting in increased retention, graduation and placement rates. For more information, visit http://careerteam.com.

About Ashworth College

Ashworth College is a nationally accredited institution that provides effective, affordable and flexible online career-focused education opportunities. Currently, Ashworth offers more than 125 programs spanning online career certificate, associate degree, bachelor’s degree and master’s degree programs. Offerings are in high-demand fields including healthcare, business, creative services, education and trades. As one of the most responsible models of education, Ashworth College delivers high student ROI. The College has a student satisfaction rate above 90 percent, with more than 90 percent of students reporting that they achieved their goals upon completing their studies and graduated without student loan debt. Additionally, over its nearly 30-year history, Ashworth has graduated more than 300,000 students. The College is committed to providing students with a practical education so they can achieve their education and career goals on their terms. For more information, visit https://www.ashworthcollege.edu.