(March 18, 2017 - Booth #L12931) -- Vivitar, a legacy family brand of fun and affordable tech products, is unveiling the expansion of its grooming line at the International Home + Housewares Show, with the addition of a wide range of women’s beauty tools. The line now includes a 2-in-1 hair straightener and curling iron, heated volumizing brush, ceramic straightening hair brush, and various shavers and trimmers. The new additions are set to be available in retail stores nationwide by Summer 2017. These products and other new offerings from Vivitar will be previewed at McCormick Place in Chicago, March 18-21, 2017, in the Lakeside Center, Booth #L12931.

With the global grooming market on pace to reach more than $29M in 2020, Vivitar has continued to expand its grooming line in response to strong demand. Following the addition of women’s grooming tools to the line last year, Vivitar is now offering a series of new products aimed at making beauty care affordable and easy. The line includes:

PG-7150: Hair Straightener and Curling Iron (MSRP $29.00; Available Q2)

Works great on virtually any hair type to achieve desired look while also minimizing frizz and static caused by humidity and other outside elements

6 foot swivel cord lets you handle the iron with ease to target specific areas of your hair

Utilizes the latest ceramic heat technology to heat up fast so you can style your hair within minutes

PG-7250: Heated Volumizing Hair Brush (MSRP $29.99; Available Q2)

Features 180-degree smoothing technology to curl, straighten, or add much needed volume to dull and mundane hair

Dual temperature setting on this styling tool ensures that hair never receives any heat damage or split ends caused by overheating

Quick and convenient heat up process and easy on/off switch

PG-7100: Hair Straightening Flat Iron (MSRP $19.99; Available Q2)

Ceramic heat technology to straighten hair in minutes, while reducing frizz and static

Temperature ranges from 140-450 degrees Fahrenheit

PG-7200: Ceramic Straightening Hair Brush (MSRP $39.99; Available Q3)

Smooths hair easily for salon quality results

Temperature ranges from 140-450 degrees Fahrenheit and has a 60 minute auto shut off for safety

Available in several different colors including aqua, red, rose gold, and white

PG-7000: Facial Power Brush (MSRP $19.99; Available Q3)

Gentle cleansing brush that massages, and exfoliates for glowing skin

Reduces pore size and leaves skin fresh and smooth

PG-7010: Lady’s Flex Shaver (MSRP $19.99 Available Q3)

Gives a close, comfortable shave without irritation

Can be used on wet or dry skin and works well with all hair types

Shaver has a powerful motor and a flex head for a smooth shave anywhere on the body

PG-7016: Precision Trimmer (MSRP $9.99; Available Q3)

Compact shaver safely removes all types of hair

Can be used as a precise eyebrow styler or bikini line trimmer

These products and more will debut at the show. For more information, check out Vivitar at McCormick Place, Lakeside Center, Booth #L12931, or visit http://www.vivitar.com.

About Vivitar

Vivitar designs and manufactures affordable consumer electronics ranging from on-trend digital lifestyle products for millennial consumers to cameras and accessories for amateur and professional photographers. With a rich heritage dating back to 1938, the company's portfolio today spans mobile and audio accessories, cameras, and a constantly evolving array of specialty products in emerging electronics categories. It also is the largest supplier of digital still cameras, camcorders and accessories around the world, harkening back to its origins as an importer of photographic equipment and its subsequent development of industry-leading mass-market cameras, lenses and flashes. A division of Sakar International since 2008, Vivitar is headquartered in Edison, NJ, with offices in the United Kingdom, Latin America, Canada, Australia and Hong Kong, and global retail distribution through more than 100,000 mass market and specialty locations. For more information, visit http://www.vivitar.com or follow the company on social media at Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

