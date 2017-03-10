Raul Rom, EVP Global Customer Service, Riversand Technologies Inc Riversand’s Priint Suite feature allows ESAB to improve the planning and the collaboration during the catalog production cycle and cut in half the time required to create, correct and publish print materials

ESAB, the world’s leader in the production of welding and cutting equipment and consumables, deploys Riversand’s high-performance MDMCenter to eliminate data inconsistencies between global regions and automate the creation and publishing process of large product catalogs.

ESAB offers a wide range of technical publications (data sheets, product catalogs) to its global network of partners. Usually, these catalogs vary by business department and geographical region and, while a catalog could be easily published in one location, personalizing it for another one was difficult and prone to data inconsistencies and delays. Since the production of these materials was either entirely manual or semi-automated, there were frequent miscommunications between Global & Regional Product Managers and the Print Publication teams.

Riversand’s MDMCenter equipped ESAB with the necessary tools, processes, and data governance policies from which each business unit can easily extract the necessary information and automatically deploy data sheets and product catalogs according to specifications. The new digital correction workflows ensure that the company copes with the complex personalized formats, across multiple marketing platforms and maintains their brand consistency irrespective of the market segment.

“Riversand’s Priint Suite feature allows ESAB to improve the planning and the collaboration during the catalog production cycle and cut in half the time required to create, correct and publish print materials,” said Raul Rom, EVP, Global Customer Service at Riversand Technologies, Inc.

“With Riversand’s help, ESAB can easily produce personalized product layouts with embedded images and complex tables that showcase their high-productivity solutions, efficiently meeting our brand standards for publication,” said Sue Bartholomew, Director Global MARCOM & Marketing Operations, ESAB Welding & Cutting.

About ESAB

ESAB is the world’s largest manufacturer of welding and cutting equipment and materials. Since 1904, ESAB has been offering highly specialized products and solutions for virtually every welding and cutting process. Headquartered in Maryland, the group is organized in 6 principal regions including North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Russia and India. The company has sales and customer support branches in 80 countries and owns manufacturing plants across four continents. Each year, ESAB serves a global market supplying major industries like transportation, pipe mills, construction, energy and shipbuilding.

About Riversand

Riversand is an innovative leader in master data management. It provides a single, integrated, scalable, and robust multi-domain MDM platform that caters to a variety of use cases across multiple verticals. In addition, Riversand offers specific solutions, such as Vendor Portal, Spare Parts Management, Material Master, GDSN onboarding, Media Asset Management, Print Publishing, and more. Riversand provides accelerated time-to-market, increased sales, improved order accuracy, reduced costs, and enhanced customer service. Visit Riversand.com for more information, and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter.