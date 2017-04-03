Eventpedia, a Certified Abila Product and Implementation Partner, is the Official Mobile Event App Sponsor of AUDC 2017. We are excited to have Eventpedia support AUDC as a Silver Sponsor,” said Tad Druart, Abila’s vice president of Marketing. “They help enhance and extend the capabilities of our award-winning product portfolio to ensure our customers are successful.

Eventpedia, an Abila Product and Implementation Partner offering netFORUM™ integrated mobile event apps, netFORUM™ reporting and customization services, today announced that it will sponsor the 2017 Abila User and Developer Conference (AUDC 2017) as a Silver Sponsor and is the official mobile event app provider. The conference runs April 10-13 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Eventpedia is proud to offer netFORUM™ integrated mobile event apps, netFORUM™ reporting and customization services that allow Abila’s netFORUM™ customers to extend and enhance their Abila solution in new ways,” said TJ Sun, President and CEO of Eventpedia. “Sponsoring AUDC as a Silver Sponsor and being the official 2017 AUDC mobile event app provider reinforce our commitment with Abila to bring the most value to nonprofits and associations.”

A three-day event, AUDC 2017 will bring together more than 1,000 leaders from both the association and nonprofit sectors to network, share best practices, and learn about the latest industry trends to help improve decision making and better engage members and constituents.

“We are excited to have Eventpedia support AUDC as a Silver Sponsor,” said Tad Druart, Abila’s vice president of Marketing. “Our partners are a vital part of our business. They help enhance and extend the capabilities of our award-winning product portfolio to ensure our customers are successful.”

In addition to a keynote presentation from Jonathan Sprinkles, world renowned motivational speaker, AUDC 2017 will feature one-on-one product support labs; educational sessions designed to engage attendees in learning, sharing, and collaborating; and vision keynote from Charlton.

About Eventpedia

Eventpedia, powered by Avodigy, is an association-focused branded mobile app provider. Eventpedia’s mobile app platform is designed to increase engagement and social networking to further create memorable experiences. The apps are composed of robust feature sets that are managed through a highly-configurable content management portal. Eventpedia is based in McLean, Virginia. For more information, please visit http://www.eventpedia.com.

About Abila

Abila is the leading provider of software and services to associations and nonprofit organizations that help them improve decision making, execute with greater precision, increase engagement, and generate more revenue. With Abila solutions, association and nonprofit professionals can use data and personal insight to improve financial and strategic decision making, enhance member and donor engagement and value, operate more efficiently and effectively, and increase revenue to better activate their mission. Abila combines decades of industry insight with technology know-how to serve nearly 8,000 clients across North America. For more information, please visit http://www.abila.com. To subscribe to the Abila blog, visit Forward Together at http://blog.abila.com.