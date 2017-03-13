TramBed provides a practical solution that truck owners have long needed, but that has not traditionally been available.

Metcam, a fabricator of sheet metal components and assemblies for OEMs, will be displaying its innovative truck bed extension, TramBed 2.0, at The Work Truck Show Ride-and-Drive, March 15 and 16, 2017. Held in conjunction with The Work Truck Show at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, The Ride-and-Drive will be held at the Convention Center Exhibit Hall from Noon–4:30 p.m. The Ride-and-Drive presents an exclusive opportunity for show attendees at the show to see and experience TramBed 2.0 and its unique feature set.

TramBed 2.0 is an ingenious, patented commercial truck bed extender—the industry’s first truck bed extension with legs. “TramBed provides a practical solution that truck owners have long needed, but that has not traditionally been available,” said Metcam President Bruce Hagenau. “As an award-winning fabricator, it only made sense for Metcam to produce and market this sensible innovation.”

TramBed has a unique design that enables truck owners to slide the TramBed out and brace it with adjustable legs. The legs keep the extension stable, supporting even the heaviest loads—and even allowing the TramBed to be used as an in-field work surface.

The newest version of TramBed builds on the groundbreaking original, providing safety, functionality and efficiency improvements that make it even more valuable to truck owners. Additionally, manufacturing innovations have enabled Metcam to lower the price, compared to the original model.

Key features of TramBed 2.0 include:



Supports up to 2,000 lbs. (for an eight-foot truck bed; versions are available for other bed lengths) with little to no stress on the truck’s suspension.

Heavy-duty construction with all stainless-steel deck and factory-welded, powder-painted extension rails and legs.

Easy-slide extension with a specialized design to reduce potential for finger-pinching and ensure tram extension remains in a controlled position.

Works perfectly with a forklift.

Extends 20 percent further than any other truck bed extender.

Completely pre-assembled and ready for rapid installation.

Shipping included in the continental U.S.A.

“Metcam has always prided itself on fabricating the highest-quality products for its customers, and we bring that same dedication to our own designs,” said Hagenau. “For this reason, we are continually evaluating our products to see how we can make them even better.”

For product specifications, ordering information and downloadable product images, visit: http://www.trambed.com/pressroom.

About Metcam

Metcam is a fabricator of precision sheet metal components and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) representing a wide variety of industries including telecommunications, electronics and HVAC. Metcam’s advanced metalworking capabilities include laser cutting, punching, forming, hardware insertion, welding (including robotics), powder painting, silkscreen and parts assembly. Metcam also assists clients with product design and manufacturability to reduce their total cost of production. Metcam’s award-­‐winning service, combined with an aggressive focus on quality, environmental management and lean manufacturing, simplifies the outsourcing decision for firms worldwide.

For more information, visit http://www.metcam.com.