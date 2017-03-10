Find out what it looks like from the cupola in Beyond Spaceship Earth Dare to walk the tightrope, check out how astronauts exercise in space, or touch a dinosaur fossil with the whole family this spring break.

The learning continues and the fun goes through the roof, or should we say the “Big Top” when children and families visit The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis during Spring Break 2017.

Circus—Starring YOU, the museum’s newest interactive exhibit, has toddlers hula hooping and grandparents testing their juggling skills as visitors of all ages learn more about the extreme athleticism of daring circus acrobats. A virtual reality tightrope is thrilling those who dare to walk across the “wire at the top of the big top” in a realistic simulation of a classic circus act. Experience the history and beautiful artistry of the circus through authentic costumes, circus posters and artifacts from some of the “Greatest Shows on Earth” as well as from the museum’s own 120,000 piece collection.

Students excited to take a break from their studies won’t realize how much they’re learning as they engage in stimulating STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities in galleries throughout the five-floor, 472,900 square foot classroom.

Families will get a feel for what astronauts experience as they adapt to living without gravity aboard the International Space Station as they explore a recreation of it in Beyond Spaceship Earth. Visitors can see the real Liberty Bell 7 spacecraft flown by NASA astronaut and Indiana native Gus Grissom in 1961 on display in the museum’s Schaefer Planetarium and Space Object Theater. It was also featured in the Academy Award nominated motion picture “Hidden Figures.”

Families and children can explore a cave, become a geologist, meteorologist or a hydrologist in Dow AgroSciences ScienceWorks. Young scientists are encouraged to participate in daily interactive programs in the new STEMLab. They can design and build a teeterboard, experiment with coding using real robots or make cheese from living organisms.

Dinosaurs “come to life” when world-renowned paleontologists Drs. Phil Manning and Victoria Egerton share fascinating dino tales in Dinosphere. Meet our Extraordinary Scientists-in-Residence March 18, 19 and 20, 2017.

The Children’s Museum’s expanding focus on STEM is a big priority and should especially help families supplement intergenerational learning during the weeks students are not in school.

“The Heritage Group Center For Family Learning in STEM is helping to foster relationships and programs that will put our visitors face-to-face with more real-life scientists and experts who are changing the world as a result of their research,” said Dr. Jeffrey H. Patchen, president and CEO, The Children’s Museum. "Nowhere else in the world can children and families learn together about the science that reveals the fascinating mysteries of history while also understanding how science, technology, engineering and math can help us chart an exciting future for all.”

For additional spring break entertainment, enjoy professional theater as baby Mowgli struggles to fit in with the animals on his journey to discover where he belongs in a new adaptation of The Jungle Book. Top off the day with a sweet treat that is fun to ride – the 47-foot-long Chocolate Slide.

So, come one, come all for the greatest spring break on earth. Visit http://www.childrensmuseum.org for daily show times, and Plan-Ahead Pricing for tickets.

The museum’s science-based initiatives are supported by The Heritage Group Center for Family Learning in STEM. Additional support is provided by Eli Lilly and Company Foundation.

