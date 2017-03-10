The Left Bank Writers Retreat is a fantastic Paris travel opportunity for bringing a friend and making new ones as the small group tours the city finding literary inspiration this June. The right friend can be an invaluable tool for writers, offering the patience to read multiple drafts and the tact to critique without wounding.

Now in its seventh year, the Left Bank Writers Retreat in Paris draws on the café and salon model that evoked creativity in author Ernest Hemingway and his friends, finding inspiration in camaraderie. To encourage that spirit of creative sharing, the six-day combination writing workshop and literary tourism experience held annually in Paris, France, has announced a new “better-with-a-friend referral discount” for its June 11-16, 2017, session, offering $250 off the $1,999 tuition for a friend referred by a Left Bank Writers Retreat attendee – and $250 off for the writer who does the referring.

“The right friend can be an invaluable tool for writers, offering the patience to read multiple drafts and the tact to critique without wounding – as well as just providing emotional support,” says Left Bank Writers Retreat founder and director Darla Worden. “Hemingway may be known for his ‘There is no friend as loyal as a book’ quote – and for famously on-again, off-again friendships with such literary greats as F. Scott Fitzgerald – but his friends, and the importance of friendship, are frequent themes in both his novels and his letters.

“We’ve seen the same thing with our writers at the Left Bank Writers Retreat,” Worden continues. “Over the years we’ve had many attend with a friend and witnessed how the collaboration can enhance their writing process – and continue as writing support after our time in Paris ends. At the same time, it’s just fun to share a special travel experience like this with a friend, so it seemed natural to encourage writers to bring a friend through this special discount.”

The Left Bank Writers Retreat is named for the now-famous writers who lived on Paris’s Left Bank during the 1920s. Ernest Hemingway, Gertrude Stein, Ezra Pound, James Joyce and F. Scott Fitzgerald are some of the expats who wrote in Paris, congregating in the city’s cafes and bars to share ideas. During the June retreat, participants experiment with many of the Left Bank writers’ techniques.

The six-day small-group Left Bank Writers Retreat is open to all levels of writers. The 2017 Paris writing workshop will take place June 11-16 and welcomes fiction and memoir writers, poets and playwrights, from beginners to published authors. The itinerary includes writing sessions, coaching and one-on-one time with the instructor for a maximum of eight writers, as well as lunch each day, admission to museums and area sights, an excursion to Montmartre, and a literary tour visiting many of the sites featured in the Woody Allen movie “Midnight in Paris” and Hemingway’s famous “A Moveable Feast.”

Tuition for the retreat is $1,999 – or $1,749 with the refer-a-friend discount. (Writers are responsible for their own hotel accommodations, transportation to Paris and other meals.) Reserve space with a deposit on the Left Bank Writers Retreat website at: http://www.leftbankwritersworkshop.com/register.

Left Bank Writers Retreat founder and writer Darla Worden lives in Denver, Colo., and Paris. The editor of Mountain Living magazine, Worden has written hundreds of articles and authored several books. She writes the popular blog Frenchophile and is currently working on a book about Hemingway’s Paris. Now in its seventh year, the Left Bank Writers Retreat takes place on the historic Île Saint-Louis in the heart of Paris. Writers arrange their own lodging and transportation to Paris. For additional information, visit http://www.leftbankwriters.com.

