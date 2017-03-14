PEM010 Millimeter Wave Transmitter Module “The PEM010 is a high-performance millimeter wave transmitter module...ideal for use in developing multi-gigabit, high-speed, point-to-point wireless communication links...," said Tim Galla, Active Component Product Manager at Pasternack.

Pasternack, a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has released the PEM010, a complete millimeter wave transmitter module that is ideal for use in the development of multi-gigabit, high-speed, point-to-point wireless communication links. These communication links provide low-cost, gigabit wireless throughput for a variety of applications involving telecommunications “last kilometer” distribution, telecommunications cellular backhaul, millimeter wave wireless gigabit Ethernet data communications, building-to-building high speed networks and mesh-based LAN

infrastructures.

Pasternack’s new model, PEM010, is a highly integrated millimeter wave transmitter (Tx) module that operates in the global unlicensed frequency spectrum from 57.0 to 64.8 GHz. It also supports IEEE 802.11ad and 802.11aj Wi-Fi protocols for wireless, multi-gigabit, high-speed networking. This module’s design incorporates a silicon germanium (SiGe) MMIC-based frequency synthesizer and power amplifier. Its small, lightweight, low-cost aluminum package is precisely machined and features a complete waveguide interface with low-loss transition between the chip and WR-15 waveguide port. A multi-pin ST4 connector is used for power, reference clock, digital control port and baseband signals.

Typical performance of the PEM010 includes 38 dB gain, +12 dBm output P1dB, 34 dB image rejection, up to 1.8 GHz modulation bandwidth, and Phase Noise of -111 dBc/Hz @ 10 MHz offset. Either of the two reference clocks can be used for setting the 540 MHz or 500 MHz channel spacing. This module’s I/Q analog baseband interface accepts analog baseband signals, which provides flexibility in design and applications. The optional baseband input supports FSK/MSK modulation for non-coherent applications and the WR-15 waveguide port can support available gain horn antennas for extended transmission range applications.

“The PEM010 is a high-performance millimeter wave transmitter module in a compact package that supports a WR-15 waveguide interface and is ideal for use in developing multi-gigabit, high-speed, point-to-point wireless communication links. Best of all, this 60 GHz transmit module is available in stock and ready to ship to our customers today,” explains Tim Galla, Active Component Product Manager at Pasternack.

Pasternack’s PEM010 Tx module is in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.pasternack.com/pages/Featured_Products/pem010-60-ghz-wr-15-waveguide-tx-module.html. For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

