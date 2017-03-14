C & A Scientific Great partners like C&A Scientific reaffirm that excellent schools are everyone’s business

C & A Scientific, a 26-year old Manassas-based medical, science educational product and supply manufacturer, announces a $300,000 donation of microscopes, experiment kits, and lab supplies to Prince William County Public Schools (VA) via the SPARK Foundation. Students and educators will have access to brand-new science educational supplies that further support STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) based-education to nearly 90,000 students across 100 schools in grades K-12. STEM education builds on critical core learning skill, creating an interest in STEM specific careers, which are vital for continued economic growth in Prince William County and beyond. The 20-pallet donation has been in the works since late last year and came on the heels of the recent legislation signed by President Trump that supports the advancement of STEM careers and programs focused at women entrepreneurs and school age girls.

“Great partners like C & A Scientific reaffirm that excellent schools are everyone’s business,” added Sharon Henry, executive director of SPARK, the PWCS Education Foundation who facilitated this generous donation.

“The remarkable contribution will greatly support our School Division’s efforts to promote the integrity of a student-centered, hands-on approach to science education,” said Julie Renberg, Supervisor of Science and Family Life Education.

“We are honored to help support students and teachers in Prince William County through our donation program,” adds Trent Middleton, vice president of C & A Scientific. Middleton is a former science teacher and has a background in microbiology. “Being able to provide critical lab supplies, microscopes, experiment kits and specimens will empower students through hands-on learning - vital to developing core STEM skills. As the maker of scientific equipment trusted by medical, lab and education professionals around the world, students will get access to the same type of quality supplies and medical-grade products relied on in real-life settings and clinical applications.”

Most recently, over 90 teachers from Prince William County attended professional development workshops hosted by Prince William County, SPARK, and C & A Scientific, to learn about the donation and collaborate on how they can create hands-on learning in the classroom using the science products.

“What a treat to have C & A Scientific in the local community - our own science resource center,” adds Gina Townsend. M.Ed, 6th grade science teacher at Bull Run Middle School.

"C & A should be applauded for their efforts in assisting our schools with these outstanding science materials,” says Nathaniel Provencio, M.Ed., Principal of Minnieville Elementary School. “These materials and resources will go a long way in assisting both our staff and students with a better understanding of our science and math standards.”

Media inquiries to Prince William County Schools and SPARK can be directed to Sharon Henry at 703.791.8002 or henrysw(at)pwcs(dot)edu. C & A Scientific media inquiries can be directed to 703.330.1413 or matthew(at)cnascientific(dot)com

