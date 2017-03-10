FMCA's Arizona Rally Enjoying Attendance Uptick

More than 2,600 motorhomes have gathered at Rawhide Western Town & Event Center in Chandler, Arizona, for FMCA's 95th International Convention, nicknamed "Rally in the Valley." This represents the highest attendance figure since FMCA's Perry, Georgia, convention in 2011.

The official motorhome count, released today, is 2,627. This includes 2,273 family-member motorhomes and 354 commercial motorhomes. This represents the highest figure since FMCA’s Perry, Georgia, convention in 2011.

Twelve motorhome manufacturers are represented among the approximately 175 exhibitors on-site. The indoor exhibit hall includes around 235 supplier booths showcasing components, accessories, resort information, FMCA-affiliated services and more. The exhibits have been bustling each day during exhibit hours, augmented by a higher-than-usual influx of day visitors. These include FMCA members who are not parked at Rawhide, yet are choosing to participate in the activities via “passport” admission or simply to view the RV expo displays.

Rawhide Western Town and Event Center is hosting FMCA’s first convention at a themed venue. The 80-acre property includes the appropriately titled Western Town, where FMCA has scheduled most of its 100-plus seminars. The sessions are being held in venues such as the Silver Spur, Branding Iron, and Moonshine Room.

Boarded sidewalks and strolling, costumed cowboys add to the character of the place. Attendees have been encouraged to “capture the moment,” snapping and posting shots of themselves next to stagecoaches and other Western displays, and posting on social media with the hashtag #fmcaAZ17.

Western Town is closed to the public on weekdays, which has allowed FMCA to take advantage of the facility. On Friday, March 10, the town is transitioning back to a public attraction, offering a variety of eateries and gun-slinging-type entertainment from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. Attendees will have a choice of seeing Western Town in full action or enjoying a performance by the Phoenix-based band Sapphire Sky.

