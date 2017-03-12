Trinity Consultants, Inc.® (Trinity), an international environmental consulting firm that specializes in industrial air quality issues, announces that Mr. Brian Holland, Senior Scientific Software Specialist/Meteorologist, has earned the nationally recognized Certified Consulting Meteorologist (CCM) designation by the American Meteorological Society (AMS). Mr. Holland joins the ranks of five other CCMs at Trinity Consultants.

The CCM designation is issued by AMS to highly qualified meteorologists providing research and services to a wide variety of users of weather information, including agriculture, business, industry, and various sectors of government. To earn the CCM credential, a meteorologist must be recommended by three associates, pass a stringent written examination, and pass an oral examination before a national board of examiners. The CCM designation is granted only to those who demonstrate a broad background in meteorology together with detailed knowledge in a particular field of specialization. CCMs must demonstrate exemplary qualities of character and devotion to high professional standards. CCMs are highly regarded by their peers in meteorology. They are considered experts in the application of weather information to a host of practical challenges ranging from specialized forecasts to engineering design support and expert testimony on weather-related court cases. Certification enables users of meteorological services to select consultants or employees with greater confidence in the quality and reliability of the products or services they will receive.

At Trinity, Mr. Holland is a senior member of the BREEZE environmental modeling software team. He is involved with air dispersion and accidental release modeling projects, meteorological data processing and analysis, and scientific EHS software development including real-time air dispersion modeling systems. He is also the primary instructor for the BREEZE air dispersion and accidental release modeling training courses.

Commenting on Mr. Holland’s achievement was Dr. Weiping Dai, Director of BREEZE® Software. He said, “We are very proud of Brian’s accomplishment in obtaining the CCM designation. He is an outstanding meteorologist who oversees meteorological data services and provides advanced consulting services and in-depth training courses related to air dispersion, fire, and explosion modeling and the associated meteorological aspects to EHS professionals worldwide.”

Founded in 1974 in Dallas, Texas, Trinity Consultants operates in locations across the U.S. and in Canada, the U.K., China, and the Middle East. Trinity assists facilities with regulatory environmental compliance, specializing in air quality permitting and compliance management, and delivers extensive professional training on EHS topics. Trinity’s BREEZE software is used by environmental professionals worldwide to predict the impacts of industrial air emissions, fires, and explosions on nearby communities.