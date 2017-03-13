Yamaha Disklavier “Yamaha has enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship with the cruise ship industry for many years, and we are proud to provide a one-stop shop for musical instruments and commercial audio systems,” said David Jewell, Yamaha Corporation of America.

Yamaha will showcase innovative entertainment and hospitality-related products March 14-16 at the Seatrade Cruise Global Show, the cruise industry’s premier global event.

The world’s largest musical instrument manufacturer continues to build on its 20-year relationship with this industry, which began when the company was first invited to place its world class drum sets on the ships of Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines nearly two decades ago. And beginning last year, Yamaha went on board with Crystal Cruises to test Music DeLIGHTS™, the first group program to use the lighted keys of Yamaha EZ-220 portable keyboards to empower anyone to experience the joy of making music –instantly and effortlessly – simply by following the lights.

At the Seatrade show, Yamaha is displaying several high-tech pianos as well as its powerful Commercial Installation Solutions for the cruise industry.

The Disklavier has fascinated guests of the finest cruise ships, restaurants and hotels around the world for three decades. Known for its beautiful tone and tuning reliability on the high seas, the Disklavier fulfills a multitude of cruise ship needs—as a high-quality acoustic piano for live performance, and on-demand fully orchestrated entertainment system when the band goes on break.

The new Disklavier ENSPIRE is the company’s seventh generation instrument, representing the most popular, most reliable and most versatile reproducing piano in the world. Easily controlled by the company’s Provisionaire Touch app for iOS, Disklavier ENSPIRE provides direct access to more than 500 built-in songs and over 6,000 performances that include an extensive library of hospitality-focused, island and sea-themed song favorites.

What’s more, Yamaha has linked the Disklavier ENSPIRE to the company’s highly acclaimed MusicCast wireless multiroom audio system, creating the world’s first wireless multiroom instrument capable of playing beyond the four walls of a ship lounge to any cabin on the ship – even on deck.

The N3X is the company’s newest flagship AvantGrand piano that offers performers and ship guests alike the experience of playing two of the world’s most revered pianos – the Yamaha CFX concert grand piano and the Bösendorfer Imperial grand piano. Moreover, this contemporary design, space-saving instrument is over 500 pounds lighter, five feet shorter and one-fifth the price of a typical concert grand, yet offers the same touch, tone and most important, artistic connection of the company’s finest $100,000+, 9-foot concert grand pianos. And since it’s digital, the N3X is impervious to salt air environments and never needs tuning—a significant cost-saving benefit to the cruise industry.

Music plays an important role in creating the right atmosphere in ship bars and restaurants, as well as on deck, and Yamaha has built an extraordinary legacy for superior sound quality, innovation, craftsmanship and reliability with its Commercial Installation Solutions for the hospitality industry. The company is bringing to the show its QL5 digital mixer, as well as several products from its CIS lineup, including the MRX7-D processor, XMV power amplifiers, VXS and VXC ceiling and surface mount speakers and NEXO ID24 speakers.

These solutions connect seamlessly with the MusicCast and ENSPIRE ecosystem via the Provisionaire Touch app for iOS, which can control all three platforms, providing versatile control over a wide range of music sources, including Background Music/Paging and Zoning/Distribution.

Discreet yet powerful, NEXO speaker systems can shift effortlessly from creating a background vibe to filling the dance floor. The NEXO ID24 compact loudspeakers on display at the Seatrade show can be used as mains for a small lounge, as fill speakers for a larger performance space and as outside deck/poolside speakers, since they possess an “all-weather IP54” outdoor rating.

“Yamaha has enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship with the cruise ship industry for many years, and we are proud to provide a one-stop shop for musical instruments and commercial audio systems,” said David Jewell, marketing communications manager, Yamaha. “We are humbled by the accolades we have received around the world, which only inspire us to provide the finest, most reliable products that greatly appeal to cruise ship organizations and their guests.”

For more information, visit the Yamaha Booth (#3636) at the 2017 Seatrade Cruise Global Show, being held March 13-16 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, or visit usa.yamaha.com

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA) is one of the largest subsidiaries of Yamaha Corporation, Japan and offers a full line of award-winning musical instruments, sound reinforcement, commercial installation and home entertainment products to the U.S. market. Products include: Yamaha acoustic, digital and hybrid pianos, portable keyboards, guitars, acoustic and electronic drums, band and orchestral instruments, marching percussion products, synthesizers, professional digital and analog audio equipment, Steinberg recording products and NEXO commercial audio products, as well as AV receivers, amplifiers, MusicCast wireless multiroom audio systems, Blu-ray/CD players, earphones, headphones, home-theater-in-a-box systems, sound bars and its exclusive line of Digital Sound Projectors. YCA markets innovative, finely crafted technology and entertainment products and musical instruments targeted to the hobbyist, education, worship, music, professional audio installation and consumer markets.

Contact: Peter Giles/Giles Communications

(914) 798-7120 (pgiles(at)giles(dot)com)