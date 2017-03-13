May Event in Las Vegas Brings Rare Opportunity for Art Collectors

Devon Harte We are pleased to be able to offer our clients many of the finest pieces available today, including numerous brand new works unveiled for the first time. Guests will also have complete access to the artists.

A unique All Artist Event is being held Saturday, May 20, 2017, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas. Hosted by Harte International Galleries with Artists Renown International Inc., this event will showcase pieces by outstanding talent from the contemporary art world as well as classic works by globally-lauded masters. Admission is free to all invited collectors, and entertainment, live art performances, beverages, and hors d’oeuvres will be provided.

Harte International Galleries owner Devon Harte is proud to bring an event like this to Las Vegas. He stated, “We are pleased to be able to offer our clients many of the finest pieces available today, including numerous brand new works unveiled for the first time.” He added, “Guests will also have complete access to the artists. We’re so excited that Anthony Quinn’s wife and children are participating in this unique evening.”

The artists featured will include:



Works from the estate of Anthony Quinn (Mr. Quinn’s family members will also be present, and Mrs. Quinn will deliver an address on her late husband’s artistic history)

Lori Higgins

Woodrow Nash

Scott Cleek

Craig Bone

Lauren and Maxine Bone

Rascal

Zaza

Lee Reedy

Sócrates Márquez

Emzar Khabuliani

Please visit http://hartegalleries.com/ for more information.