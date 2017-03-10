Pixel Film Studios - Pro3rd Web Volume 6 - FCPX Plugins This New lower thirds comes with 30 web based designs for Final Cut Pro X.

Pixel Film Studios' Pro3rd Web Volume 6 is a set of 30 animated lower third presets that have web-styled designs with dynamic animation styles. These web designs are created for any and all production needs and will help FCPX editors to bring out the most in lower third animation media. Pro3rd Web Volume 6 is designed to simplify the animation process, making editing lower third text simple for all FCPX users. Connect lower third media production to editing using Pixel Film Studios' Pro3rd Web Volume 6.

Pro3rd Web Volume 6 features 30 pre-animated web-styled lower third designs. Choose from a variety of stylized design styles that include both left aligned and right aligned options for each preset. Pro3rd Web Volume 6 allows FCPX users to drag each preset into the FCPX timeline, stylize the text, and recreate designs with easy to use on-screen controls.

Pro3rd Web Volume 6 features simplistic on-screen controls that allow Final Cut Pro X users to adjust presets easily and effectively. Select the title layer on the desired preset to reveal on-screen controls in FCPX. Scale, rotate, as well as position Pro3rd presets easily and efficiently, without affecting text resolution or animation style.

Pro3rd Web Volume 6 features lower thirds with edgy design elements with exciting animations. Each preset has aligned left as well as aligned right options for design, giving Final Cut Pro X users more flexibility. Pro3rd Web Volume 6 exhibits exciting animations using web-styled elements. With simplistic customization slider controls, each preset can be modified according to personal preference.

