Rolyn Open’s Eighth Office in Orlando, Florida

To better respond to both existing and new commercial, healthcare, industrial, and multi-family properties in Central Florida, Rolyn is expanding to open a second Florida office in Orlando, the third-largest metropolitan area in Florida. The new location will be the company’s eighth office and will be managed by Scott Windell.

With over twenty years of construction experience, Scott has an exceptional reputation for keeping his projects on time and within budget. As a hands-on professional, Scott’s practice in the restoration and reconstruction industry is unparalleled ensuring high quality and positive results for clients of all types. “I’m very excited to head up the Orlando office and look forward to support Rolyn’s continued growth and expansion,” commented Scott Windell. “We look forward to serving the Central Florida communities by providing a full range of disaster recovery, restoration, remediation, and decontamination services to properties.”

For more than 35 years, Rolyn has provided a full range of disaster recovery and specialty construction services to a diverse client base of healthcare, commercial, and residential properties facing major disasters, everyday emergencies, and reconstruction projects. Rolyn is dedicated to maintaining and expanding its competencies and expertise across the continental United States to address the diverse emergency, environmental, and specialty construction needs of its clients.