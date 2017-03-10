The strides we’ve made in improving education in high-need communities would not be possible without the generous support of individuals and funders like The Ballmer Group, who share our commitment to empowering all students.

The Partnership for Los Angeles Schools has received a $1.5 million grant from The Ballmer Group, cofounded by Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie. The grant will be dispersed over three years and will further the Partnership’s mission to transform schools and revolutionize school systems to empower all students with a high-quality education.

The Partnership’s network includes 19 Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) elementary, middle and high schools across the Boyle Heights, South Los Angeles, and Watts communities, serving 15,000 students. Entering its 10th year of operation, the Partnership aims to support schools serving the City’s highest-need students and influence and transform the larger K-12 educational system through policy and systems change. The Partnership has more than doubled the graduation rate at its schools over the past eight years, from 36% in 2008 to 81% in 2016.

“The Ballmer Group is honored to support the Partnership’s work toward improving the outcomes for children in some of our city's most challenged communities. We believe that the Partnership’s focus on instructional excellence, commitment to data, and efforts toward systems change are having a meaningful impact on children in its schools, throughout LAUSD – and beyond,” said Nina Revoyr, The Ballmer Group’s Executive Director-Los Angeles.

“We are extremely grateful for The Ballmer Group’s contribution,” said Joan Sullivan, chief executive officer of the Partnership for LA Schools. “The strides we’ve made in improving education in high-need communities would not be possible without the generous support of individuals and funders like The Ballmer Group, who share our commitment to empowering all students.”