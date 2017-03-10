Clari, the leading provider of opportunity-to-close solutions, today announced registration for EXCEED, an annual event dedicated to sales operations professionals, is now open. Hosted by Clari and in partnership with over two dozen sales visionaries and industry analysts, EXCEED will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA on May 3-4, 2017. Registrants are urged to take advantage of early bird pricing.

What makes EXCEED unique?

EXCEED is the only conference solely focused on the advancement of the sales operations profession with a distinctive format emphasizing hands-on learning and sharing through roundtable sessions driven by other sales visionaries and thought leaders. This year’s key themes put a spotlight on the biggest obstacles to sales execution, rapidly-evolving best practices teams are employing to increase sales manager effectiveness and rep performance, and reimagining “true north” for sales ops to set up the role for greater strategic impact.

Who attends EXCEED?

During the second annual conference, more than 200 sales operations leaders will gather to learn, interact, and shape the future of the profession.

Who is speaking at EXCEED?

Attendees will be doing much of the talking as they learn and share from one another. Guest speakers include:

Steve Silver, Senior Research Director, Sales Operations Strategies at SiriusDecisions

Craig Rosenberg, Co-Founder and Chief Analyst at TOPO

Dan Weinfurter, CEO at GrowthPlay

Dan Dawson, Senior Partner at GrowthPlay

Michelle Vazzana, Partner at Vantage Point Performance

Doug Landis, Growth Partner at Emergence Capital

Stephan Blendstrup, Former Senior Director of GTM Strategies at Zendesk

Richard Harris, President at Harris Consulting

Over a dozen EXCEED Community leaders will also facilitate roundtable discussions, including sales operation executives from Symantec, Dropbox, Juniper Networks, HP Enterprise, ForeScout and Nutanix.

Keynote speakers and a detailed agenda will be announced shortly.

Industry support for the event includes sponsorship from LeanData, DocSend, Groove, LeadGenius, Pramata and SAVO.

What last year’s attendees have to say about the value of attending Exceed

“EXCEED is different particularly since it’s a conference dedicated to sales ops, which is something that hasn’t been done before. And more so, you come back from the event smarter because you’re surrounded by peers who face the same challenges." - Deb Estrada, Vice President, Global Sales Operations at Gigamon

“Whenever I get asked to participate in an event, I always evaluate whether it's going to be worthwhile in terms of the impact it will have for me and for my company. EXCEED was very personal and I never felt like a moment was wasted. Don't miss next year!” - Michelle Reynaud, Vice President, Global Sales Systems & Processes at Symantec

“The networking is phenomenal. You’re going to meet peers from a lot of different companies that you can call on later to get answers. When you combine this networking with the chance to build important professional relationships, and a couple days focused on problem solving, that’s a can’t-lose proposition.” - Eddie Mello, Senior Director of GTM Operations at Juniper Networks.

“EXCEED was so first class, I can’t even image what next year will be like!” - John Kaplan, Managing Partner at GrowthPlay

For more information and to request an invitation, visit http://www.clari.com/exceed.

