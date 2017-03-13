This 'smart rack' is unlike any fixed-tilt solar mounting system on the market today.

Schletter Group, a worldwide leader in PV mounting systems, expands its ground mount product line, the first of a new generation, designed with thoughtful attention to proven, cost-effective installation standards and practices. Noteworthy cost benefits include increased adjustment capability in the field, increased spans between foundations, standardization and reduction of hardware, and lower costs across multiple installation steps.

Designed with innovative and highly dynamic principles, G-Max will change the way the solar industry views steel solar mounting products. Schletter will pre-assemble many components prior to shipment in order to allow installers to unfold and connect the structure more easily on site. “This 'smart rack' is unlike any fixed-tilt solar mounting system on the market today,” says Eddie Bugg, Executive Vice President of Product Technologies and Applications at Schletter Group. “The design leverages our unique manufacturing technology to provide optimized racking for project-specific needs. The robust structural profiles are more stable for longer spans, positioning G-Max to succeed Schletter’s existing steel FS Uno product. Look for more product innovation from Schletter in the months to come.”

Like all Schletter North American products, G-Max is manufactured in the United States and comes with a standard 20-year limited manufacturer’s warranty. To learn more, visit http://www.schletter.us/gmax to get a sneak peek video of a single person installation of the girder assembly and register for an educational webinar held on March 22 at 2 pm EDT. G-Max is ready for design and pricing on projects now.

About Schletter Group

Schletter Group has designed, developed, and manufactured solar mounting products in North America since 2008. Backed by more than 20-years of solar mounting experience from the parent company headquartered in Germany and supported by divisions in 14 countries and 1,100 employees worldwide, Schletter Inc. has manufactured more than 2 GW of installed photovoltaic (PV) mounting systems in North America. Headquartered and manufacturing in Shelby, North Carolina, Schletter offers products for roof mount and ground mount systems for residential, commercial, and utility scale solar (PV) systems.

Learn more about Schletter racking systems in North America by visiting http://www.schletter.us or call 888-608-0234. You may also design systems and purchase online at http://www.pvpowersite.com. Connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter or visit our YouTube channel.