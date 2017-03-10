Record 4th Quarter Powers Shamrock to 300% Revenue Growth in 2016

By expanding our team, we’re not only able to keep pace with our rapidly growing customer base, but are also able to develop and bring to market new solutions that will help our clients get even more value from their ECM software.

Shamrock Solutions today announced that the most successful fourth quarter in the company’s history capped its most successful year to date, which saw revenue growth of 300 percent. This is the fifth year in a row that the organization has seen significant increases in both new business and projects with existing customers, leading to sustained double or triple digit year-on-year growth.

A vital part of Shamrock’s expansion during 2016 was the completion of a partnership with Hyland, one a global leader in enterprise content management (ECM) software, and a chieved Installer, Workflow Technician, API Developer and Support Specialist certifications for OnBase. Shamrock also finalized a partnership agreement with Ellucian, enabling the company to provide users of Colleague, Banner and Recruit with professional services and help them tighten the integration between their Ellucian applications and Hyland OnBase or Perceptive Content process and content management system.

“Partnering with companies like Hyland and Ellucian who share our customer-first philosophy is very important to the future of our company,” said Shamrock founder and CEO Robert Albright. “We also continue to help Perceptive Content users improve their productivity, speed their processes and optimize their system performance.”

To keep up with increased demand for its broad range of professional services – which include installs, upgrades, workflow enhancement and e-forms design and deployment – and custom solutions, Shamrock doubled its staff. This is the second consecutive year that the company has done so.

“By expanding our team, we’re not only able to keep pace with our rapidly growing customer base, but are also able to develop and bring to market new solutions that will help our clients get even more value from their content management and business software,” Albright said.

About Shamrock Solutions

Shamrock Solutions is a fast-growing IT professional services company that provides technology solutions to organizations of all sizes and from all industries. Our range of services includes implementation, support, tune-ups, configuration, staff augmentation, project management and more for OnBase by Hyland, Lexmark Enterprise Software (formerly Perceptive Software and ImageNow) and other enterprise content management (ECM) technologies, as well as for Ellucian Colleague, Banner, Recruit and other enterprise solutions. We also provide “Special Ops” projects that address customized development and integration solutions that help organizations achieve their unique business objectives. Learn more at http://shamrocksolutionsllc.com/