Brady Released “Toolbox Talks” Video Series on Product Identification

Brady (NYSE:BRC), a global leader in industrial and safety printing systems and solutions, today announced the latest “Toolbox Talks” informative video series, focused on product identification. These four videos focus on the benefits of effectively identifying products with the right label material, and understanding the components and label options available.

Each video is about one minute in length, to quickly and effectively provide the viewer with informative and relevant labeling information. Toolbox Talks: Product ID is the third topic in the video series. These videos answer the following questions:

1. Why is the Label Important when Identifying a Product?

2. What are the Components of a Label?

3. How Do I make Sure to Choose the Right Label?

4. When it Comes to Labels and Product ID, What has Brady Been Working On?

The last topic covered was Toolbox Talks: Spill Control. This set of videos focuses the OSHA Silica Regulation, how this affects absorbent programs, how to use absorbents and sorbent best practices. Stay tuned for additional videos throughout the year on a variety of topics.

