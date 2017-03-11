The RE/MAX Northern Illinois real estate network recently honored its associates whose 2016 residential sales achievements earned them coveted spots in its year-end Residential Top 20. A team from Lake Bluff and a broker from Hinsdale earned the coveted No. 1 rankings.

Each year, the network gives special recognition to its Top 20 individual residential brokers and Top 20 residential teams.

Among residential teams, the top spot again went to the Jane Lee Team of RE/MAX Top Performers, Lake Bluff, Ill., which captured that honor for a remarkable 13th consecutive year. A team involves the combined efforts of two or more licensed brokers.

Linda Feinstein of RE/MAX Signature Homes in Hinsdale, Ill., claimed the No. 1 ranking among individual residential brokers for the second year in a row. Here are the Top 20 RE/MAX Northern Illinois residential teams and individual residential brokers for 2016:

TOP 20 RESIDENTIAL TEAMS

1. Jane Lee Team, RE/MAX Top Performers, Lake Bluff;

2. Sarah Leonard Team, RE/MAX Suburban, Schaumburg, Ill.;

3. Leslie McDonnell Team, RE/MAX Suburban, Libertyville, Ill.;

4. Homes by Marco, RE/MAX Suburban, Libertyville;

5. Kombrink-Lobrillo Team, RE/MAX All Pro, St. Charles, Ill.;

6. Lance Kammes Team, RE/MAX Suburban, Wheaton, Ill.;

7. Cindy Banks Team, RE/MAX Cornerstone, West Chicago, Ill.;

8. The Becker Group, RE/MAX Advantage Realty, Antioch, Ill.;

9. The Cobb Team, RE/MAX of Naperville, Naperville, Ill.;

10. Hackel Team, RE/MAX Synergy, Flossmoor, Ill.;

11. Robert Wisdom Team, RE/MAX Horizon, Elgin, Ill.;

12. Andee Hausman Team, RE/MAX Suburban, Buffalo Grove, Ill.;

13. Kathy Brothers Team, RE/MAX Town and Country, Aurora, Ill;

14. Melissa Garcia Team, RE/MAX All Pro, Sugar Grove, Ill.;

15. Alex Rullo Team, RE/MAX All Pro, St. Charles;

16. Lori Mattice Team, RE/MAX Showcase, Gurnee, Ill.;

17. Luis Ortiz Team, RE/MAX Partners, Berwyn, Ill.;

18. Thomas Domasik Team, RE/MAX 10, Palos Park, Ill.;

19. The Pickard Group, RE/MAX Suburban, Arlington Heights, Ill.;

20. The Lekatsos Team, RE/MAX Suburban, Glen Ellyn, Ill.

TOP 20 INDIVIDUAL RESIDENTIAL BROKERS

1. Linda Feinstein, RE/MAX Signature Homes, Hinsdale;

2. Ed Lukasik, Jr., RE/MAX Professionals, Bolingbrook, Ill.;

3. Sharon Falco, RE/MAX Central, Roselle, Ill.;

4. Steve Malik, RE/MAX Professionals Select, Naperville;

5. Hasani Steele, RE/MAX Premier Properties, Chicago;

6. Rita Neri, RE/MAX Premier Properties, Chicago;

7. Mimi Burke, RE/MAX of Barrington, Barrington, Ill.;

8. Danny McGovern, RE/MAX Properties Northwest, Park Ridge, Ill.;

9. Dawn Dause, RE/MAX Ultimate Professionals, Shorewood, Ill.;

10. David Cobb, RE/MAX 10, New Lenox, Ill.;

11. Jeff Stainer, RE/MAX Action, Lisle, Ill.;

12. Kristi Gunther, RE/MAX Exclusive Properties, Chicago;

13. Steve Merritt, RE/MAX Action, Lisle;

14. Susie Scheuber, RE/MAX Ultimate Professionals, Shorewood;

15. Kevin Burke, RE/MAX Synergy, Orland Park;

16. Brian Ernst, RE/MAX Action, Lisle;

17. Kathy Maykut, RE/MAX All Pro, Bloomingdale, Ill.;

18. Karen Goins, RE/MAX Unlimited Northwest, Algonquin, Ill.;

19. Angel Aguilar, RE/MAX Fidelity, Chicago;

20. Cindy Purdom, RE/MAX Suburban, Glen Ellyn.

Two Top 20 teams and two Top 20 brokers also won annual awards for sales production. The Jane Lee Team was the sales team based in a large-market community with the most closed transactions. The Lee Team closed 492 sales in 2016. The Kombrink-Lobrillo Team, which closed 364 transactions last year, won the award for small-market teams.

Ed Lukasik Jr., was the individual broker in a large market who closed the most transactions in 2016 with a total of 232, while Dawn Dause led all brokers in small-market offices by closing 120 transactions.

Several members of the RE/MAX Northern Illinois Top 20 were also recognized by the worldwide RE/MAX organization for ranking among the Top 100 sales producers of 2016 in the global RE/MAX network for combined sales of residential and commercial properties.

In the ranking of RE/MAX teams, the Jane Lee Team was #24, the Sarah Leonard Team was #64, and the Leslie McDonnell Team was #72. In the ranking of individual RE/MAX brokers, Linda Feinstein was #49.

RE/MAX also gave special recognition to its Top 100 Individuals and Teams based solely on residential sales in the United States. Among RE/MAX teams, the Lee Team was #12, the Leonard Team was #33, the McDonnell Team was #36, the Homes by Marco Team was #51 and the Kombrink-Lobrillo Team was #82. Among individual brokers, Feinstein was #16 and Lukasik was #57.

RE/MAX agents consistently rank among the most productive in the industry. In 2016, RE/MAX Northern Illinois agents averaged 18 transaction sides. RE/MAX has been the leader in the northern Illinois real estate market since 1989 and is continually growing.