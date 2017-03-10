“We're excited to be recognized for the 3rd time as a top Manhattan Partner. It's a testament to the work our team does in supporting Manhattan clients.

Manhattan Associates has named 4SIGHT Supply Chain Group, a leading supply chain consulting, engineering, and IT services provider, to the Manhattan Partner Performance Club for its efforts helping clients successfully deploy Manhattan solutions. The is the third year 4SIGHT has received this honor.

“We're excited to be recognized for the 3rd time as a top Manhattan Partner,” said Frank Camean, president and chief executive officer of 4SIGHT. “It’s a testament to the work our team does in supporting Manhattan clients. Our partnership has been successful in helping our mutual clients strengthen and grow their fulfillment and transportation operations.”

"Manhattan’s strategic partnerships help drive customer growth by acting as extensions of our comprehensive solutions for our customers worldwide,” said Jeff Cashman, senior vice president, business development, Manhattan Associates. “We are extremely proud of the focus our partners place on providing omni-channel, inventory and supply chain support to our customers."

The Manhattan Value Partner (MVP) Program is an ecosystem of third-party integrators/consultants, complementary software providers and hardware providers, whose combined expertise and products ensure delivery of world-class supply chain solutions to joint customers. Each year, Manhattan awards select MVP’s to the Manhattan Partner Performance Club for their effectiveness in omni-channel, inventory and supply chain.

About 4SIGHT Supply Chain Group

4SIGHT specializes in supply chain consulting, engineering and information technology. Our seasoned professionals average more than 19 years of experience helping companies across all industries solve their distribution, fulfillment and transportation challenges. As a testament to the value our clients place on our expertise, experience and integrity, 4SIGHT has received multiple industry awards. For more information, please email us at in4mation(at)go4sight(dot)com or visit http://www.go4sight.com.

About Manhattan Associates, Inc.

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omni-channel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers. Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omni-channel marketplace.