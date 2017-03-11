ProVersus a New FCPX Plugin was Released by Pixel Film Studios

ProVersus - Final Cut Pro X Effects - Pixel Film Plugins This new plugin brings the element of competitiveness to titles and lower thirds.

ProVersus is a combination of 30 self-animating titles and lower thirds created exclusively for use in Final Cut Pro X. This Pixel Film Studios' highly styled plugin allows FCPX editors to add a competitive edge to any video production. Users can choose from styles with fast-paced animations and sharp title elements. Blur the background and add a tint for greater contrast over desired media. Numerous drop-zone options give editors media customization controls.

ProVersus’ 30 self-animating presets were created to be specifically applicable across all video styles. Each design features independently unique title elements necessary to create the effect of a competitive and invigorating opening title. By simply altering the color of design elements as well as text, FCPX users can apply a competitive style to any video production.

ProVersus has been specifically designed for and editable within Final Cut Pro X. Each hand-crafted preset features easy to use controls that allow users to adjust the elements of each dynamic preset. Final Cut Pro X editors can customize the scale, opacity and width of title elements with the drag of a mouse. Pixel Film Studios packaged these presets with several drop-zones to implement personal logos for animation. These presets will deliver a competitive edge to any and all media production.

ProVersus presets feature combative intro and outro animations that assist editors in completing the production process. Using ProVersus is as easy as dragging and dropping. Browse the title library and drag the desired preset above any media elements in the Final Cut Pro X timeline. Duration amounts of the title preset can be adjusted as well as the parameters provided in the inspector window.

ProVersus contains background controls that allow users to add tint to the media below with a pick from the color wheel. Additionally, blur and saturation controls are provided to allow editors to achieve greater contrast between title elements and the scene below. Use these intuitive background controls to create unique and styled looks that will enhance the production animation.

