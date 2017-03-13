The specialist approach allows conference planners and their attendees to get the best event app experience while seamlessly integrating registration, exhibitor, attendee and speaker information directly into the app.

Event app provider, Gather Digital, continues to expand its partnerships with some of the event technology industry’s leading companies in speaker, exhibitor and registration management systems.

Gather Digital has added a2z and eShow to its integration program. Other recently added event management companies include Spargo, Tradeshow Multimedia (TMI) and Vipa Solutions. These companies join Abila, Certain, Cvent, eTouches, Hubb and others as Gather Digital integration partners.

Combining those systems allows the event planner to leverage specialized event technology tools for the meeting or training program, and bring the information together seamlessly into one powerful event app platform for users. In a Gather Digital survey of event professionals, more than half of participants (53%) rated event technology integration the highest (five) on a five-point scale of importance.

“As event tools proliferate, this integration capability will continue to grow in significance,” said Gather Digital CEO Jon Phillips.

Gather Digital, an industry leader in native event apps, focuses on the latest technology for Apple, Android and web-based event applications. The specialist approach gives conference planners and their attendees the best event app experience, at a critical touchpoint with participants, while seamlessly integrating registration, exhibitor, attendee and speaker information directly into the app.

Gather Digital plans to add more event management integration partners soon, including Eventsforce, CompuSystems and RegOnline.

