Wilmington Trust Awarded ‘Collateral Service Provider of the Year’

Wilmington Trust was recognized for its service to the captive, insurance-linked securities (ILS), and reinsurance industries with the “Collateral Service Provider of the Year” at the UK Captive Service Awards ceremony in London, organized by Captive Review magazine. This is the second collateral service provider award for Wilmington Trust in the past year.

The other award was presented at the US Captive Services Awards held in Vermont in August last year. Captive Review selects winners of the U.S. and U.K. Captive Service Awards based on service, responsiveness, innovation, and value to the industry. Winners are determined by an exhaustive nomination process combined with testimonials from industry professionals.

The Insurance Collateral Solutions team at Wilmington Trust, N.A. has been providing collateral trustee services for a wide variety of insurance, reinsurance, captive, and ILS clients both in the United States and globally for 16 years.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for our commitment to the captive industry,” said Jack Beeson, head of Global Capital Markets at Wilmington Trust. “We strive, in all of our business lines, to be a highly-regarded associate and a trusted advisor in the industry. We’re proud of our Insurance Collateral Solutions team for their dedicated service to our corporate clients. They worked hard to earn this award.”

Robert Quinn, business development leader of the Insurance Collateral Solutions, added, “We thank all of our clients both for their collaboration and continued support of our team. We work continuously to earn their trust by not only servicing their needs, but also anticipating their challenges. We also recognize our success comes from our company’s unwavering support for this team and product.”

Wilmington Trust, N.A. provides Corporate and Institution Services including institutional trustee, agency, asset management, retirement plan services, and administrative services for clients worldwide who use capital markets financing structures. The corporate and institutional division is distinguished from many competitors by its status as a core business of Wilmington Trust, as well as the experience and expertise of its global staff and its multi-jurisdictional presence.

Wilmington Trust also provides Wealth Advisory services with a wide array of personal trust, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and family office solutions designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and in more than 90 countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit http://www.WilmingtonTrust.com.

