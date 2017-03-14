ACT Holdings, Inc. Hires Fabian Grijalva as New EVP of Human Resources

Fabian Grijalva, EVP of Human Resources, ACT Holdings, Inc. We are delighted to hire someone with Fabian’s experience and expertise to head our national HR team during this next phase of ACT Holdings’ evolution.

Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc.(ACT Holdings), a national leader in delivering debt recovery and business process outsourcing solutions, is proud to announce the hire of Fabian Grijalva to lead its Human Resources department. As Executive Vice President, reporting to the CEO, Grijalva is responsible for overseeing the HR management strategy, training, talent development and fostering a culture that will drive sustainable business growth.

“As ACT Holdings has grown to more than 4,800 people nationally, we continue to deliver our world class services while cultivating our corporate culture,” said Tracey Carpentier, CEO, ACT Holdings. “We are delighted to hire someone with Fabian’s experience and expertise to head our national HR team during this next phase of ACT Holdings’ evolution. His leadership will be invaluable in making sure we attract, develop and retain the best talent in our industry.”

Fabian Grijalva brings nearly 24 years of experience in human resources, staffing, finance, strategy, planning, operations, and project management. Prior to joining ACT Holdings, Inc., he worked at Brady Corporation as the Global Director of Human Resources. At Brady, he oversaw all aspects of Human Resources for three Brady businesses: Precision Dynamics, iDenticard and People ID, focused on providing people identification solutions in the healthcare, security, leisure and entertainment, government, and animal ID industries. Before Brady, Grijalva lead the HR departments for Sea View Restaurants, Inc. and Salick Healthcare both headquartered in Los Angeles County.

“It’s an honor to join ACT Holdings. The company is a leader in the BPO and the financial services industry and is poised for further success and growth. This is evidenced by the company’s ten-year inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies,” said Fabian Grijalva. “I look forward to leading the ACT Holdings HR team to grow our culture while achieving our business goals for years to come.”

About Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc. (ACT Holdings)

Account Control Technology Holdings, Inc. provides comprehensive business process outsourcing and financial services to diverse industries. Our companies partner with clients to help them run the “business” behind their operations so they can focus on what they do best – whether it’s serving customers, educating students, caring for patients, or keeping communities moving forward. ACT Holdings companies include Account Control Technology, Inc. and Convergent, Inc. and has 18 offices with more than 4,800 employees. For more information, visit http://www.accountcontrolholdings.com.