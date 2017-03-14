The latest specifications for testing electrical power equipment and systems are now available in the ANSI/NETA ATS-2017 "Standard for Acceptance Testing Specifications." The new standard is available by calling the NETA office 888-300-6382 (NETA) or visiting the NETA bookstore for bound and PDF versions.

The 2017 edition of the standard supersedes the 2013 edition of the ANSI/NETA ATS. These specifications assure tested electrical equipment and systems are operational, within applicable standards and manufacturer's tolerances, and installed in accordance with design specifications. The specifications cover the suggested field tests and inspections that are available to assess the suitability for initial energization and final acceptance of electrical power equipment and systems.

NETA is responsible for developing and maintaining the ANSI/NETA ATS, MTS, ECS, and ETT standards for testing electrical power equipment and systems. The ANSI/NETA ATS assists in the pre-energization inspection and startup of power equipment and systems. Electrical testing firms, architects, engineers, equipment owners, inspection authorities, and others should reference this document when inspecting power equipment after it is installed in the field.

Equipment addressed in the 2017 edition:



Switchgear

Circuit breakers

Capacitors and reactors

Emergency systems

Transformers

Protective relays

Regulating apparatus

Cables

Rotating machinery

Grounding systems

Switches

Motors

Batteries

And many others …

ABOUT NETA

NETA is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.