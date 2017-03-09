G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Spring 2017 Project Management Software Implementation Index report to help businesses quickly identify the most easily implemented project management products. Paymo received the highest overall implementation score with an 9.61 out of 10. The average score for the 48 products included in the report was a 7.90.

A product’s implementation score is calculated by a proprietary algorithm that factors in real-user satisfaction ratings for a number of implementation-related review questions. The implementation score is affected by the following (in order of importance):



Customer satisfaction with the set-up process for each product based on reviews by G2 Crowd users

Amount of time (in months) required for each product to go live based on reviews by G2 Crowd users

User adoption percentage based on reviews and by G2 Crowd users

Implementation method used by customers according to answers by G2 Crowd users

The number of reviews received on G2 Crowd; buyers trust a product with more reviews, and a greater number of reviews indicates a more representative and accurate reflection of the customer experience.

About the Project Management Software Implementation Index report:

The report is based on more than 4,868 reviews written by business professionals.

Of the 234 products listed in G2 Crowd’s project management category, the ranked products each received a minimum of 10 reviews and five responses for each of the implementation-related questions in G2 Crowd’s review form.

