NAMI Broward County Announces 2017 Board of Directors

The National Association of Mental Illness (NAMI) Broward County announces their new Board of Directors for 2017. The leadership team is comprised of an experienced group of psychologists, clinicians for mental health and mental health medication, non-profit executives, registered nurses, an attorney and a special needs financial planner just to name a few. The team will be looking to elevate its outreach and support programs in Broward County in 2017.

“Approximately one in five adults suffers from a diagnosable mental disorder every year. In Broward County, this means about 450,000 residents are living with a mental illness,” said Sandra Cumper, Executive Director of NAMI Broward County. “I am delighted to welcome this esteemed group of professionals to further NAMI’s message in Broward and help us reach, support and introduce new programs to those individuals, family members, and loved ones living with a mental illness.”

Mental disorders are one of the leading causes of disability in the United States for people between the ages of 15 and 44 years, and it has been estimated that the financial cost of mental illness to our nation is $63 billion in lost productivity for those living with untreated mental illness. NAMI Broward has various programs and support outlets for those who need to understand mental illness and how to support those who are affected by it, in addition to directing support for those living with a mental illness.

NAMI Broward Programs Include:



Family to Family – Classes for caregivers, family members and friends of persons with a diagnosed mental illness.

Peer to Peer – Classes for people living with a diagnosed mental illness.

Family Support – A Support group for caregivers, family members and friends of persons with a diagnosed mental illness.

Connections – A Support group for those people living with mental illness.

CIT Training – Training for Broward County’s Sheriff’s Deputies and Broward County's Police Officers on how to identify, approach, and provide assistance for a person with a mental illness in crisis. Upon completion of the 40 hour training they are then admitted into the Crisis Intervention Team.

Guardian Advocacy – Training for court-appointed individuals to work with a patient and their treatment team of mental health professionals, in instances where the patient does not have family support or a designated health advocate.

NEW - Ending the Silence “In Your Own Voice” – Presentations for high school and middle school students by a young adult living with a mental illness and a NAMI leader to promote awareness of mental illness and the possibility of recovery.

NAMI Hope Group - Provides recreation and group experiences for people between the ages of 18 and 45 living with mental illness.

The 2017 Board of Directors will be led by Edna Einhorn, President for over 5 years, with daily operations and strategy managed by Sandra Cumper, Executive Director. Additional board members include: Rhoda Sokoloff, Esq Vice President, Illeen Greenberg, Executive Director Silver Impact Center, Secretary, Joan Weinstock, Gretchen Rovira, Christine Brenner, Linda Gutierrez, Brenda Okyn, Allen Giese, Alyce Menton, Jo Ann Marianne, Patti Lynn, Dr. Jose Rey and Gwen Henry.

To learn more about NAMI Broward County or get involved, please go to http://www.namibroward.org.

About NAMI Broward

NAMI Broward offers understanding to anyone concerned about mental illnesses and their treatment. Mental illnesses are brain disorders that are biologically based medical problems. Untreated, they can cause severe disturbances in thinking, feeling, and relating. This results in the substantially diminished capacity for dealing with the ordinary demands of life. Mental illness can affect persons of any age and occur in any family. NAMI Broward’s mission is to bring awareness and programs to Broward County to support a world-class treatment and recovery system for people with mental illness and their families.

