10,000 lbs. CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE

Palm Harbor, Florida March 13-20th

The Lucky Dill Deli, Brooklyn Bakery and NYC Bar will once again present the Tampa Bay Area's biggest and best St. Paddy's Day Celebration, for an entire week.

The seven day event will feature a wide range of great dishes served with green beer and crafty cocktails. In addition, there will be complimentary valet parking, live entertainment, face painting, bagpipes, a fire hula show, Mark the Balloon Guy, live dj, and will host their version of Irish Olympics.

The entertainment schedule features the Irish Ramblers, Whiskey Dreg, Clockwork Knotwork, Damien & Kenny, Nick King playing the bagpipes, and Danny O'Ryan. The Lucky Dill will be hosting a Kid's Shamrock Party, where kids eat free. There will be complimentary cookie decorating and games on Tuesday night at 5pm. Mark the Balloon Guy, a face painter and Kids Hula with Liz will provide lots of fun for little Dillers. A Whiskey Tasting Party is scheduled on Thursday night. Whiskey Trivia will be hosted by radio disk jockey, Special Ed, featuring cash prizes for the best dressed, tshirt giveaways and drink specials. A full entertainment schedule is posted on their Facebook page: Lucky Dill Deli.

Great food is the hallmark of the Lucky Dill Deli. Irish favorites will be prepared to order and made fresh on premises. Some of the most popular dishes being served include Traditional Corned Beef and Cabbage, Shepards Pie, Homemade Irish Soda Bread and their famous Corned Beef Sandwich (the Sandwich that Ate Brooklyn). The Lucky Dill Deli serves more than 10,000 lbs. of corned beef during the week-long celebration.The celebration kicks off with Monday's Buy One Get One Corned Beef Sandwiches. There will be a special Irish menu on Friday, March 17, for St. Paddy's Day. The NYC Bar will be featuring Baby Guinness, Irish Car Bombs, The Irish Mule and other festive cocktails.

For more than 25 years The Lucky Dill Deli has been serving Palm Harbor a "must visit" experience filled with New York Classics. The on site bakery, The Brooklyn Bakery, is a local favorite featuring an enormous selection of pastries, cookies, bagels, colossal cakes and espresso drinks. They recommend calling ahead for large orders, 727-789-5574.

The annual event highlights:

10,000 lbs. of corned beef

5,000 lbs. of cabbage

1,500 lbs. of Homemade Irish Soda Bread

2,500 lbs. of Parsley Potatoes

1,500 lbs. of Baby Carrots

Tons of GREEN Beer & Irish Whiskey

http://www.luckydilldeli.com

33180 U.S. Hwy 19 N.,

Palm Harbor, Fl. 34684