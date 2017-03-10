Smartsheet, the world’s leading cloud platform for managing and automating collaborative work, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Social Task Management. With 52 percent of the Fortune 500 turning over since 2000, success requires a rethink around the core mission and business model of an organization. The companies included on the Constellation ShortList provide the key functionality and requirements for early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives.

Smartsheet is uniquely positioned to help companies accelerate business execution and meet the demands of today’s collaborative work. With more than 65,000 organizations subscribing, including half of the Fortune 500, Smartsheet enables visibility, action, status and automation for collaborative process and projects. The platform also integrates with popular business systems and cloud applications, such as Salesforce, Microsoft Office 365, JIRA and G Suite, to enable secure collaboration and data sharing.

“Organizations are looking to move beyond the old, manual way of managing work in today’s high-volume, high-velocity world,” said Mark Mader, CEO of Smartsheet. “We have the privilege of helping organizations realize that there is a better way, and are pleased to receive this recognition by Constellation Research for our efforts in helping companies drive digital transformation.”

“Form must follow function in digital transformation. Once you craft the right digital business models, you’ll need the right digital technologies for success,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. “As organizations implement digital programs to disrupt an industry, employment of the right tools will determine whether or not the program is successful; each Constellation ShortList guides companies to the right technologies for their transformation initiatives.”

Constellation advises early adopters using disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined by Constellation Research through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research.

Smartsheet is the world’s leading SaaS platform for managing and automating collaborative work. Our award-winning solutions deliver value for tens of thousands of paying customers and millions of information workers across more than 190 countries. Recently named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list of the world’s best cloud companies, customers like Cisco, Salesforce, the GSA, Google, and over half of the Fortune 500 use Smartsheet internally, with clients, and partners. To learn more, visit http://www.Smartsheet.com.

Smartsheet is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington and as of March 2017 the company has 500 employees.

Constellation Research is an award-winning, Silicon Valley-based strategic advisory and futurist research firm. Constellation’s analysts serve as innovation advisors for leaders and Global 2000 organizations navigating the challenges of business-model disruption and transformation. Unlike legacy analyst firms, Constellation works closely with solution providers, partners, and its Constellation Executive Network of innovative buy-side leaders, C-suite executives and board of directors to lead the way in disrupting technology and research coverage areas. The goal – deliver to clients what they need to achieve valuable business results.

For more information about Constellation Research, visit http://www.ConstellationR.com

