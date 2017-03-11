Best Colleges in Kentucky for 2017 Ranked by LearnHowToBecome.org

Leading higher education provider LearnHowToBecome.org, has announced its ranking of Kentucky’s Best Colleges for 2017. The site used a data-driven analysis to evaluate the top two- and four-year schools in the state to determine which offered the best overall program quality and student services. 28 four-year schools were ranked, with Georgetown College, Berea College, Bellarmine University, Transylvania University and Centre College coming in on top. 16 two-year schools were also highlighted, with West Kentucky Community and Technical College, Madisonville Community College, Gateway Community and Technical College, Maysville Community and Technical College and Henderson Community College in the top five. A full school list is included below.

“Students in Kentucky have a lot of in-state college options,” said Wes Ricketts, senior vice president of LearnHowToBecome.Org. “To make their selection process easier, we’ve pinpointed the top schools in the state to show where they can find the best educational foundations for their dream careers.”

Schools on Kentucky’s “Best Colleges” leaderboard must meet specific base requirements to be included: all hold regional accreditation, not-for-profit standing, and offer at least 10 total programs. Individual scoring is established based on additional criteria that include the annual alumni earnings 10 years after entering college, student-teacher ratios, graduation rates and more.

For full details on each school’s individual scores and methodology and data used to compile the LearnHowToBecome.org “Best Colleges in Kentucky” list, visit:

http://www.learnhowtobecome.org/college/kentucky/

The Best Four-Year Colleges in Kentucky for 2017 include the following colleges and universities:

Alice Lloyd College

Asbury University

Bellarmine University

Berea College

Brescia University

Campbellsville University

Centre College

Eastern Kentucky University

Georgetown College

Kentucky Christian University

Kentucky State University

Kentucky Wesleyan College

Lindsey Wilson College

Midway College

Morehead State University

Murray State University

Northern Kentucky University

Saint Catharine College

Spalding University

The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary

Thomas More College

Transylvania University

Union College

University of Kentucky

University of Louisville

University of Pikeville

University of the Cumberlands

Western Kentucky University

Kentucky’s Best Two-Year Colleges for 2017 include the following:

Ashland Community and Technical College

Big Sandy Community and Technical College

Bluegrass Community and Technical College

Elizabethtown Community and Technical College

Gateway Community and Technical College

Hazard Community and Technical College

Henderson Community College

Hopkinsville Community College

Jefferson Community and Technical College

Madisonville Community College

Maysville Community and Technical College

Owensboro Community and Technical College

Somerset Community College

Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College

Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College

West Kentucky Community and Technical College

###

About Us: LearnHowtoBecome.org was founded in 2013 to provide data-driven information about career opportunities and educational resources. Our materials cover a wide range of professions, career fields and degree programs. Designed for people who want to choose, change or advance their careers. We also provide helpful resources and guides that address social issues, financial aid and other special interest in higher education. Information from LearnHowtoBecome.org has proudly been featured by more than 700 educational institutions.