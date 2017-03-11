Best Colleges in Kentucky for 2017 Ranked by LearnHowToBecome.org

San Francisco, CA (PRWEB) March 11, 2017
Leading higher education provider LearnHowToBecome.org, has announced its ranking of Kentucky’s Best Colleges for 2017. The site used a data-driven analysis to evaluate the top two- and four-year schools in the state to determine which offered the best overall program quality and student services. 28 four-year schools were ranked, with Georgetown College, Berea College, Bellarmine University, Transylvania University and Centre College coming in on top. 16 two-year schools were also highlighted, with West Kentucky Community and Technical College, Madisonville Community College, Gateway Community and Technical College, Maysville Community and Technical College and Henderson Community College in the top five. A full school list is included below.
“Students in Kentucky have a lot of in-state college options,” said Wes Ricketts, senior vice president of LearnHowToBecome.Org. “To make their selection process easier, we’ve pinpointed the top schools in the state to show where they can find the best educational foundations for their dream careers.”
Schools on Kentucky’s “Best Colleges” leaderboard must meet specific base requirements to be included: all hold regional accreditation, not-for-profit standing, and offer at least 10 total programs. Individual scoring is established based on additional criteria that include the annual alumni earnings 10 years after entering college, student-teacher ratios, graduation rates and more.
For full details on each school’s individual scores and methodology and data used to compile the LearnHowToBecome.org “Best Colleges in Kentucky” list, visit:
http://www.learnhowtobecome.org/college/kentucky/
The Best Four-Year Colleges in Kentucky for 2017 include the following colleges and universities:
Alice Lloyd College
Asbury University
Bellarmine University
Berea College
Brescia University
Campbellsville University
Centre College
Eastern Kentucky University
Georgetown College
Kentucky Christian University
Kentucky State University
Kentucky Wesleyan College
Lindsey Wilson College
Midway College
Morehead State University
Murray State University
Northern Kentucky University
Saint Catharine College
Spalding University
The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary
Thomas More College
Transylvania University
Union College
University of Kentucky
University of Louisville
University of Pikeville
University of the Cumberlands
Western Kentucky University
Kentucky’s Best Two-Year Colleges for 2017 include the following:
Ashland Community and Technical College
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
Bluegrass Community and Technical College
Elizabethtown Community and Technical College
Gateway Community and Technical College
Hazard Community and Technical College
Henderson Community College
Hopkinsville Community College
Jefferson Community and Technical College
Madisonville Community College
Maysville Community and Technical College
Owensboro Community and Technical College
Somerset Community College
Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College
Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College
West Kentucky Community and Technical College
