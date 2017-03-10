We are excited for the opportunity to host such an epic event in the epicenter of the San Francisco clinical research scene

On March 29, 2017 ClinCapture, a leading provider of EDC (Electronic Data Capture) software, will launch its newest product, a premium offering called Captivate. The company plans to celebrate the product’s debut during an open house event at their new office in the hip Polk Street neighborhood.

Captivate will offer all of the advanced features of ClinCapture and more.

New platform features include:



Advanced geography-based deployment, localization, and language options

Free and elective upgrades (the ability to accept or reject software updates based upon sponsor needs and without disrupting trial flow at the site-level)

Private cloud options for enhanced privacy and performance

New product features include:

Interactive dashboards with SAS downloads

“Best of Both Worlds” drag-and-drop and programmable configuration options

Risk based monitoring (RBM) and enhanced site-level control

“We are excited for the opportunity to host such an epic event in the epicenter of the San Francisco clinical research scene,” said Scott Weidley, President and CEO of ClinCapture.

The open house will feature catered food and drinks, as well as entertainment by prominent San Francisco DJ, Young Scottie. The event is scheduled to begin at 6PM.

For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/captivate-launch-party-tickets-31555978782