Cardinal Dolan with the boys of The Montfort Academy The Montfort Academy is doing something creative, daring, innovative. . .That's what is so great about Montfort. . .that's your mission here--unapologetically. . .to change sinners to saints. His Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan

The Montfort Academy’s President Richard Greco, Jr. proudly announced that His Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York, visited the Montfort campus today. The visit began with the Holy Sacrifice of Mass celebrated by His Eminence and concelebrated by many priests including Montfort chaplain Fr. Sean Connolly and former Montfort chaplain and current Priest-Secretary to the Cardinal Fr. James Ferreira.

The Montfort Academy’s Schola Cantorum provided beautiful Renaissance polyphony music for the Mass and four Montfort altar boys served the Mass. The Cardinal began his homily by mentioning that people are taking notice of Montfort because Montfort “is doing something creative, daring innovative…restoring the noble idea of Catholic education that a school is greater the more identifiably Catholic it is…[that] there can be no division in a school between what we believe and what we learn.”

He then went on to speak on the need for personal conversion from sin, particularly during the 40 days of Lent. “That’s what’s so great about Montfort…that’s your mission here – unapologetically…to change sinners to saints.” After Mass and a short reception, Cardinal Dolan met with the students of The Montfort Academy where he was treated to a beautiful performance of Ave Maria by Montfort’s a cappella group and then answered student questions. Montfort junior, Brandon DiPanfilo, asked the Cardinal about the proper role of technology in education. The Cardinal had a lot to say on that matter: “[At Montfort] you have your priorities right in that knowledge is stressed over technology…The wisdom of the ages…will tell us to always distinguish between the ends and the means…I’m afraid one of the mistakes we make today is that we get the two mixed up…One of the errors that schools make is when technology becomes the be all and the end all.”

Another question by Montfort junior Mary Greco concerned the efforts made by the Archdiocese to help persecuted Christians worldwide. Members of The Montfort Academy’s President’s Advisory Council then presented the Cardinal with the gift of a newly planted dogwood tree on the grounds of the school with a plaque to commemorate his visit. Junior Ann McNamara explained that the dogwood was chosen for its beautiful symbolism and links to the crucifixion.

“Cardinal Dolan’s visit has been an incredible blessing for our school,” said The Montfort Academy’s Founder and President Richard Greco. “We have been grateful for his support over many years, but this visit is a great testament to his admiration for a truly classical, Catholic curriculum like the one Montfort offers. It was a dream come true for us.”

The day was unforgettable from start to finish, and as Headmaster Lt Col David Petrillo noted, “We are truly grateful to Cardinal Dolan for his candid exchange with our students on subjects from Christian persecution in the world to his personal reflection on his own priesthood. This visit by the Cardinal will be a very special memory for our students for the rest of their lives.”

About The Montfort Academy

The Montfort Academy, founded by former Assistant Secretary of the Navy Richard Greco, Jr., is an award winning classical Catholic high school in Mt. Vernon, NY, serving Westchester County, the Bronx, and the surrounding areas. Ranked among the top private schools in New York and the best 50 Catholic high schools in America, Montfort is one of the only high schools in the nation to conduct classes using the Socratic methodology.

The Montfort Academy’s curriculum draws on thousands of years of educational tradition, offering courses in Latin, Greek, Astronomy, Debate & Rhetoric, Civics, Geography, Economics, Chivalry, Christian Womanhood, and many other subjects in the sciences, mathematics, technology, literature, and history. The Montfort Academy has a 100% college admissions rate and seeks to graduate students prepared for college and beyond, well-balanced and rich in mind, body, and soul. For more information on The Montfort Academy please call headmaster David Petrillo (Lt. Col. USAF ret.) at 914-699-7090 or visit the website http://www.themontfortacademy.org.