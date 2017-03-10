The 5th Annual VirDiKO Music & DJ Networking Mixer in Dallas, TX

The 5th Annual VirDiKO Music & DJ Mixer @ GAS MONKEY LIVE in DALLAS, TX Event partner, Ricardo Hunter of Hunter Promotions co-signs the event by saying, "The VirDiKO Music & DJ Mixer is a must attend music industry event every year! Building effective relationships begin with being present."

5 years ago a unique tradition was created by VirDiKO! #MONDAYAfterSXSWinDALLAS. Specifically, The VirDiKO Music & DJ Networking Mixer hosted by VirDiKO Global Music Promotion. This awesome capstone event in Dallas, TX caters to Disc Jockeys (DJ’s), Artist, Producers, Record Labels, A&R’s and serious music industry stakeholders.

Created and designed as a valuable networking opportunity for Professional DJ's and Entertainment Industry Professionals traveling through Dallas, TX from the festive SXSW weekend and those music industry enthusiast from surrounding markets.

Based in Dallas, Texas, VirDiKO Global Music Promotion is a proven, respected and highly trustworthy Music Promotion company specializing in marketing and creating brand awareness of artists and music to DJ’s and key Entertainment Industry Professionals around the world. VirDiKO was first launched in 2008 and quickly recognized the need for enhanced networking and relationship building opportunities amongst local, regional and national DJ’s & entertainment industry professionals. After several years of informal meetings with local DJ’s, VirDiKO formalized the annual event and created the VirDiKO Music & DJ Networking Mixer to be held in Dallas, TX on the Monday following the last weekend of the SXSW Festival. VirDiKO Founder & President, Kevin M. Netters is proud to announce that this year’s event will be held on Monday March 20th, 2017 at GAS MONKEY LIVE (conveniently located at 10110 Technology Blvd. E, Dallas, TX 75220).

Music specialists will provide key knowledge to amateurs and professionals in an open forum for artists, producers, disc jockeys, and musicians. Confirmed with 500+ professional disc jockeys from various coalitions and radio stations, attendees have an opportunity to formally meet and network while gaining inspiration from those disc jockeys maintaining a strong footing in the industry. Attendees can expect to plug into valuable knowledge moving the music industry forward, including information from equipment manufacturer representatives lending essential tips and skills to recording and promotion strategies.

A new and groundbreaking feature for this year’s VirDiKO Music & DJ Networking Mixer is a Live TV Broadcast Streaming of the event by the film and production company, StreamLive TV. VirDiKO will leverage its company’s social media popularity and global database reach to broadcast the event live via 4K TV-technology.

The event highlights include an exciting DJ skills exhibition and demonstration by the World Renown and Champion, DJ Scratch of #ScratchVision. Next, VirDiKO is featuring an EDM DJ exhibition and demonstration by DJ Shiftee, The 2 Time DMC World Champion DJ. Also an attendee favorite, VirDiKO will showcase a synchronized Freestyle DJ Session by four talented “turntablists”: DJ Scrappy, DJ Tums, DJ V-Man & DJ Scorpion. Other highly anticipated segments include DJ/Artist Networking Session, an educational DJ Panel, VirDiKO #WeWORK Awards presentation, new music listening session and a Rising Star artists performance showcase to include artists: IMAJ, D’Inferno Music Group, Law, BRUH, J. Rena & More!

Doors open at 4pm for check-in, complimentary photo shoot opportunities, music exchange sessions and networking. General admission is $20. Strategic partners for the event include Rapido Financial Services, Deshon’s Catering, CajoKai Media & Communication, Buku Fresh Clothing Line, Team Bigga Rankin, BackDrop City, PE Images, VirDiKO Global Radio and Hunter Promotions.

About VirDiKO:

VirDiKO is an abbreviation for Virtual Distribution “KO”mpany. VirDiKO is a premier provider in web based promotions and marketing of music to DJs and entertainment industry professionals worldwide. The proven and highly respected VirDiKO website platform constantly delivers and exceeds expectations by efficiently and cost effectively connecting veteran and amateur artists of music with the VirDiKO global database of DJ’s.

To inquire more about this event, including how to become a sponsor or press passes, please contact:

VirDiKO Global Music Promotion

http://www.VirDiKO.com

Twitter: @VirDiKO

Instagram: @VirDiKO

Press Inquiries: 214.207.2116

Company Office: 214.550.0561