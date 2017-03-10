In Rock ‘N’ Roll Lens Volume II, renowned photographer Jimmy Steinfeldt has included fifty of his best black and white photographs, as well as commentary attributed to the stories behind them from his celebrity friends. Contributors include Lou Gossett Jr., Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols, Clem Burke of Blondie, Slim Jim of the Stray Cats, Apollonia of Purple Rain, and more.

Steinfeldt has worked with everyone from Miles Davis to the Ramones in his prominent career. His book is meant to be a tangible art form, different from today’s photos, paintings and drawings that are seen on a computer screen.

Jimmy Steinfeldt's Second Edition Rock 'N' Roll Lens features photographs of AC/DC, Alice Cooper, The Clash, Van Halen, Ringo Starr, Sting, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Idol, Red Hot Chili Peppers and many others.

Jimmy is a self-taught photographer who has only to squint through the lens for inspiration. Jimmy cites photographer Richard Avedon and cinematographer Karl Freund among his strongest influences. Jimmy's unique photographic style conveys the personality of his artist-musician subjects while conveying the story of their music.

As a live action photographer, Jimmy was first published in 1985 in SPIN magazine. In that same year Rolling Stone published one of his photographs of Madonna, which he credits as a major boost to his career. In 1986 his dreams as a music fan and photographer came true when Rolling Stone published his photo of Bob Dylan. CD covers followed from this exposure: Miles Davis, Willie Nelson, John Denver, Dee Dee Ramone and many others.

To celebrate the release of this book, Jimmy will be having two signings open to the public:

Jimmy Steinfeldt photography exhibit and book signing: March 30, 2017 7-9pm at the Andaz Hotel 8401 W. Sunset Blvd, W. Hollywood, CA 90069. Jimmy will be introduced by Greg Richling (bass player of The Wallflowers.)

Jimmy Steinfeldt talk and book signing: April 7, 2017 7pm at Book Soup 8818 W. Sunset Blvd, W. Hollywood, CA 90069. Jimmy will be introduced by TV Producer Alison Martino.

For more information and interviews, please contact Jimmy Steinfeldt at jimmy(at)jimmysteinfeldt(dot)com (323) 848-8106

Rock ‘N’ Roll Lens Volume II is now available for purchase http://www.jimmysteinfeldt.com/book.html.