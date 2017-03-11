Ten New Math Lessons Added to the Mathseeds Program

Students can enjoy fun new math games for grade 3 Mathseeds now includes 170 structured math lessons designed to teach early numeracy skills for students in kindergarten through grade 2.

Blake eLearning have added ten brand new lessons to their online math program, Mathseeds.

Mathseeds now includes 170 sequential math lessons designed to teach early numeracy skills for students in kindergarten through grade 2.

The new Mathseeds lessons are set in unique locations around the world—including Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, and San Cristobal Island. The lessons include guided interactive activities that encourage students to learn and apply new math skills to real-world situations.

Lessons 161 to 170 cover topics for students in grade 3 math, including telling time to the minute, reading map coordinates, and identifying odd and even numbers. Students also investigate different chance experiments and learn to identify prisms and pyramids.

Mathseeds was created specifically to meet the needs of early learners at home and in the classroom. The program is designed by the same team of educators behind the multi-award winning Reading Eggs program, who have over 30 years of experience in publishing quality educational resources.

The popular online math program includes hundreds of online math games, structured lessons, songs, colorful animations, and collectible rewards which motivate children to keep learning and improving.

Teachers can access thousands of resources in Mathseeds, including lesson plans, worksheets, automated grading and assessment, and digital big books to support their students’ learning. Mathseeds also includes a placement test which places each student at the appropriate starting level.

The program aligns to state standards and can be used by parents and homeschoolers.

Teachers can sign up for a complimentary trial of Mathseeds for their school by visiting http://www.mathseeds.com/schools.