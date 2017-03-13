Meriplex Announces Deployment of SD-WAN Technology

SD-WAN is the most disruptive technology in the WAN space since the introduction of MPLS. Past News Releases RSS Meriplex Communications, LTD...

Meriplex Communications announces it has partnered with VeloCloud™ Networks, the leader in SD-WAN, to offer Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) and global cloud network solutions.

Per Dusty Corning, Meriplex Communications Senior VP, Technology, “SD-WAN is the most disruptive technology in the WAN space since the introduction of Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS). We believe the demand for MPLS will wane over the next five years as companies augment their WAN technology to an SD-WAN solution.”

“Meriplex has built a strong reputation on exceptional customer service, support and network installations,” said Michael Wood, VP of Marketing for VeloCloud. “VeloCloud is excited to have worked with Meriplex to deploy a market differentiated SD-WAN solution based on a genuine Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN architecture.”

Meriplex SD-WAN efficiently steers traffic across private and public connections, by leveraging VeloCloud Dynamic Multipath Optimization to measure link quality, steer applications and proactively remediate poor performing connections to achieve the best network performance. Meriplex SD-WAN delivers exceptional quality of experience for both on-premises and cloud-based applications based on the parameters and business policies selected by customers. The service is transport agnostic and gives customers choices for how they manage private and public bandwidth.

Meriplex delivers these VeloCloud SD-WAN benefits to business and enterprise customers:



Single overlay network using multiple carriers banded together for optimum speed and stability

Increased network performance, visibility and security

Scalability, speed

Agility –increase or change locations with zero provisioning and no on-site IT

Flexibility and adaptability

Cost-efficient connectivity

Coupled with Meriplex Cloud services, voice data customers’ network connectivity is being transformed, lowering their costs, and improving their performance using SD-WAN technology. On average, SD-WAN deployment is 100x Faster to Install, costs three times less money and provides 10x faster speed.

About Meriplex Communications: Meriplex is an enhanced service provider specializing in Unified Communications, Managed Services, and Cloud Computing Solutions for the enterprise market. With global clients, the seasoned Meriplex Managed Services Support Desk is staffed 24/7/365 with certified professionals across our multiple North American facilities.