Onapsis Our focus for this series is to stress the importance of aligning CISOs, internal audit and SAP security teams in order to incorporate all compliance and audit programs in a monitored SAP cybersecurity strategy.

Onapsis, the global experts in SAP and Oracle application cybersecurity and compliance, today announced the official launch of its third annual North American Roadshow Series. Beginning in April, the Onapsis Roadshow Series will span across five major cities to foster collaboration between InfoSec, Audit and SAP security industry professionals on SAP cybersecurity best practices.

“This year’s roadshow series goes one step further than previous years as it narrows in on a major trend we have been seeing across all industries. Our focus for this series is to stress the importance of aligning CISOs, internal audit and SAP security teams in order to incorporate all compliance and audit programs in a monitored SAP cybersecurity strategy,” said Mariano Nunez, CEO and co-Founder, Onapsis.

During each roadshow attendees will hear directly from their peers about security challenges that have affected their organization’s business-critical application security, gain insight into how those issues were overcome, and leave with action items about what to expect for the future.

“Additional topics to be discussed will be heavily focused around securing SAP in the cloud. This is a major milestone many organizations are looking to or are already in the process of implementing. Through collaboration on addressing these key SAP cybersecurity trends, organizations can begin eliminating the gaps and strengthening their security posture in regards to SAP,” continued Mariano Nunez.

The 2017 Onapsis Roadshow Series will offer opportunities to:



Share and learn SAP cybersecurity best practices and security program strategies

Learn how to integrate responsibilities for SAP cybersecurity into existing security processes, SLAs and priorities

Discover latest research on security threats facing SAP business applications

Understand why SAP is a critical component of all security and internal audit best practices

Hear from customers on SAP Security implementation strategies and key lessons learned

Network with other security professionals and establish contacts for future collaboration

Earn CPE Credits

The 2017 Onapsis Roadshow Series will take place on the following dates:



April 25, 2017 - Houston, TX

April 27, 2017 - Bay Area, CA

May 2, 2017 - Chicago, IL

May 3, 2017 - New York, NY

May 23, 2017 - Philadelphia, PA

For more information, or to register to attend please visit: https://www.onapsis.com/roadshow-2017

About Onapsis

Onapsis cybersecurity solutions automate the monitoring and protection of your SAP applications, keeping them compliant and safe from insider and outsider threats. As the proven market leader, global enterprises trust Onapsis to protect the essential information and processes that run their businesses.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Onapsis serves over 200 customers including many of the Global 2000. Onapsis’ solutions are also the de-facto standard for leading consulting and audit firms such as Accenture, Deloitte, E&Y, IBM, KPMG and PwC.

Onapsis solutions include the Onapsis Security Platform, which is the most widely-used SAP-certified cyber-security solution in the market. Unlike generic security products, Onapsis’ context-aware solutions deliver both preventative vulnerability and compliance controls, as well as real-time detection and incident response capabilities to reduce risks affecting critical business processes and data. Through open interfaces, the platform can be integrated with leading SIEM, GRC and network security products, seamlessly incorporating enterprise applications into existing vulnerability, risk and incident response management programs.

These solutions are powered by the Onapsis Research Labs which continuously provide leading intelligence on security threats affecting SAP and Oracle enterprise applications. Experts of the Onapsis Research Labs were the first to lecture on SAP cyber-attacks and have uncovered and helped fix hundreds of security vulnerabilities to-date affecting SAP Business Suite, SAP HANA, SAP Cloud and SAP Mobile applications, as well as Oracle JD Edwards and Oracle E-Business Suite platforms.

Onapsis has been issued U.S. Patent No. 9,009,837 entitled “Automated Security Assessment of Business-Critical Systems and Applications,” which describes certain algorithms and capabilities behind the technology powering the Onapsis Security Platform™ and Onapsis X1™ software platforms. This patented technology is recognized industry wide and has gained Onapsis the recognition as a 2015 SINET 16 Innovator.

