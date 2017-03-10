Julian Waits Biases are real and everyone has them; conscious or unconscious. These social stereotypes can permeate the workplace affecting morale, recruiting, culture, diversity and much more.

SAIFE, a leader in Software Defined Perimeter solutions that assure secure communications over the Internet, today announced that company CEO and president, Julian Waits, will join a distinguished panel of cybersecurity business and technical leaders in a discussion entitled “Be Aware of Unconscious, as well as, Conscious, Bias” at The International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals (ICMCP) Second Annual National Conference.

The panel will focus on learning to recognize bias in all its forms and understanding how to combat it. “Biases are real and everyone has them; conscious or unconscious,” stated Waits, who also serves on the ICMCP’s board of directors and chairman of its Strategic Advisory Board. “These social stereotypes can permeate the workplace affecting morale, recruiting, culture, diversity and much more.”

The International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals Second Annual National Conference, will be held at The Washington Plaza Hotel in Washington, D.C. on March 15th and 16th. The conference continues to elevate the national dialogue on the very necessary strategic, tactical and operational imperatives needed to attract and develop women and minority cybersecurity practitioners.

“ICMCP continues to gain momentum in building a pipeline of cyber workers in both the public, and private sectors,” said Aric Perminter, President of ICMCP. “I believe unconscious bias to be one of the greatest ills limiting the acceptance of women and minorities by many corporations. A core component of ICMCP’s mission is to raise corporate awareness to eradicate this issue.”

About SAIFE

SAIFE is redefining perimeter security, enabling secure, trusted access to services and data sets over untrusted networks, while making those same services and data sets invisible to unauthorized users and would-be attackers. We’ve extended the concept of a Software Defined Perimeter to create the first solution that enables dynamic, agile, network overlay perimeters that are device, user, and application-centric, and which can span on premise, cloud, mobile devices, and applications. SAIFE protects customers by substantially lowering their attack surface and enables information sharing across untrusted networks to reduce third party risk. SAIFE’s technology is protected by thirteen United States patents. Visit SAIFE at http://www.SAIFE.io, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About ICMCP

The International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals (ICMCP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. It began official operations in September 2014 and is organized exclusively for charitable purposes, to provide members with educational/technical scholarships, mentoring opportunities, professional development and networking opportunities. For more information or to become a sponsor, please visit https://icmcp.org, follow @ICMCP_ORG on Twitter or visit the ICMCP LinkedIn page.