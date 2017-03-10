Elite 300 Skilled Nursing Facilities Receive National Quality Awards

Even as healthcare policy changes under the Trump administration, we continue to see the industry as a whole emphasize the evaluation of the quality of nursing centers utilizing performance metrics.

Select skilled nursing facilities across the United States and Ontario were recently awarded Providigm’s Embracing Quality Awards for 2016 for exceptional achievement in health inspection performance, prevention of hospital readmissions, and/or customer satisfaction. In 2016, only 300 nursing centers received Embracing Quality Awards.

“Even as healthcare policy changes under the Trump administration, we continue to see the industry as a whole emphasize the evaluation of the quality of nursing centers utilizing performance metrics. Excellence in these measures directly links to high quality outcomes for the patient or resident," said Ellen Kuebrich, Providigm’s Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "We are excited to recognize our Embracing Quality Award winners not only as having achieved exceptional and measurable results in the areas of survey performance, readmissions, and satisfaction, but also as leaders in quality care in skilled nursing.”

Providigm’s Embracing Quality Awards honor high-performing nursing centers in one or more of three categories; deficiency-free regulatory health inspection, prevention of hospital readmissions, and for superior levels of customer satisfaction.The Embracing Quality Awards program is in its fifth year, and award winners were officially announced and honored at a gala hosted by Providigm and Medline Industries at the American Health Care Association's annual

Quality Summit in Orlando, FL.

Skilled nursing facilities were only eligible to win a 2016 Embracing Quality Award if they achieved standards for Quality Assurance and Performance Improvement (QAPI) as required by Providigm’s Accreditation Standards for QAPI. These standards ensure that facilities are assessing quality against the full federal regulation at an ongoing rate, encompassing a substantial proportion of their residents, and correcting identified issues.

