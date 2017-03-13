Cache Valley Mayors Award $375,000 in Scholarships to Local Students

Fifteen Cache Valley mayors awarded scholarships1 to college degree-seeking students from their cities in 2016.

Stevens-Henager College granted the Mayor’s Choice Scholarships to fifteen participating mayors’ offices, who then selected deserving students from their communities to award. The scholarships provide $25,000 to students pursuing a bachelor’s degree and $15,000 to those pursuing an associate’s degree.

The 19 Mayor’s Choice Scholarships awarded in 2016 total $375,000.

“Our students receive phenomenal support from the Cache Valley community, and this is how we give back,” said James Birman, executive director of the Stevens-Henager College campus in Logan, Utah. “I’m proud of these hardworking students, and I thank the people who so wholeheartedly cheer them on and help them succeed in their education.”

The scholarships are funded by the Good Neighbor Initiative, which supports local communities through training and development opportunities that include free GED®2 test preparation, workshops in basic computer skills, college preparation and job-hunting skills.3

“We look forward to supporting the community once again in 2017 in the townships of Logan, Providence, Smithfield and Nibley for the Mayor’s Choice Scholarship program,” Birman said.

About Stevens-Henager College

Stevens-Henager College provides career-focused higher education to students in Utah and Idaho. Offering both undergraduate and graduate degree programs in healthcare, business, graphic arts and technology, Stevens-Henager College is committed to preparing professionals for meaningful careers and an increased sense of satisfaction. Stevens-Henager College is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) and admits students of any race, color, and national or ethnic origin.

Stevens-Henager College is a registered trademark of Center for Excellence in Higher Education, Inc.

1Scholarship awards are limited and only available to those who qualify. See http://www.scholarshipshc.com for details.

2GED® is a registered trademark of the American Council on Education (ACE) and is administered exclusively by GED Testing Service, LLC under license. This material is not endorsed or approved by ACE or GED Testing Service.

3These services are not within the scope of the institution’s accreditation.