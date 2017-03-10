Conscious Capitalism, Inc. Conscious businesses like these are truly the ones who are driving the effort to regain capitalism’s ethos as a force for good in the world.

Conscious Capitalism, Inc., the nonprofit organization dedicated to elevating humanity through business, announced today the latest group of Corporate Members to join the Conscious Capitalism movement: Curriculum Associates, driversselect.com, Improving, Jump Associates and KeyBank.

Founded in 2010 by executive leaders from conscious businesses including Whole Foods Market, The Container Store, Stagen Leadership Academy and others, Conscious Capitalism, Inc. derives a significant portion of its financial support from Corporate Membership. Joining long-time sponsors of the Conscious Capitalism movement Leonard Green & Partners, L.P., First United Bank, Y Scouts, Clarke, Epoch Purposeful Investing and Trademark Property are the following exemplary conscious businesses:

Curriculum Associates: Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students. Learn more at http://www.curriculumassociates.com.

driversselect.com: driversselect is a purpose based automotive retailer focused on providing consumers with an alternative to buying a brand new car by offering "nearly new" vehicles at wholesale prices and delivered through a culture of highly contagious care for its stakeholders. We believe in a workplace where you are measured by the value you create for others and that business is built as much with the hearts as it is with the heads of its people. Learn more at http://www.driversselect.com.

Improving: Improving is a technology management and consulting services firm deeply rooted in our commitment to establishing trust — not only with each other but with their clients, partners, communities, and others. They aspire to do this through creating transparency, delivering results, continuously improving, clarifying expectations, and keeping commitments. Learn more at http://www.improving.com.

Jump Associates: Jump is a leading strategy and innovation firm. We help create new businesses and reinvent existing ones. For twenty years, Jump has partnered with some of the world’s most admired companies, including GE, P&G, Nike and Samsung. Jump uses a hybrid approach, combining business strategy, social science and design to help companies to grow their businesses in times of change. Learn more at http://www.jumpassociates.com.

KeyBank: KeyBank’s purpose is to help clients and communities thrive. Founded nearly 200 years ago, KeyBank is one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies. KeyBank helps clients make better, more confident financial decisions by building enduring relationships and offering client-focused solutions and great service. For KeyBank, community involvement is a pillar of its approach to responsible banking. This includes conducting its business with integrity and transparency, offering responsible products and services, and operating as a responsible citizen. Learn more at http://www.key.com.

“We are both pleased and humbled by the generous support these Corporate Members bring to the movement to elevate humanity through business,” said Conscious Capitalism, Inc. co-CEOs, Doug Rauch and Alexander McCobin. “Conscious businesses like these are truly the ones who are driving the effort to regain capitalism’s ethos as a force for good in the world. We look forward to doing everything we can as a purpose-driven organization to work with them to advance this shared goal.”

About Conscious Capitalism

Conscious Capitalism, Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to elevating humanity through business. The practice of Conscious Capitalism includes implementing the tenets of Higher Purpose, Stakeholder Orientation, Conscious Culture and Conscious Leadership. The organization produces transformational events, workshops, publications and academic research, and supports a growing network of Conscious Capitalism Chapters around the world which serve as communities of inquiry for business leaders, entrepreneurs, coaches, consultants and others interested in advancing the Conscious Capitalism movement. Founded in 2010, Conscious Capitalism, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco.