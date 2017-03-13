Qorus Software Qorus will showcase its new legal marketing software features at BLTF.

Qorus, the company that helps law firms create business critical documents more efficiently and accurately, will be exhibiting at The British Legal Technology Forum.

Qorus will showcase its new Total Editing Time Tracker for pitches and RFPs

Qorus CEO, Ray Meiring, introduced the new feature in the US ahead of the Legal Marketing Association (LMA) Conference. He believes that it will be a game changer for legal business development and RFP managers.

He explained: “We have been working hard to make our solution the best of its kind for the legal sector. We know that marketing teams are under a lot of pressure when it comes to generating pitches and responding to RFPs, so we decided to create a tool that would allow them to measure the time and cost of responding to each, and comparing that to the deal size. This will enable them to automatically calculate ROI and to make more informed, strategic decisions about which deals are worth going after.”

Delegates can explore this feature at the Qorus exhibition, at booth D3.

For more information, visit https://britishlegalitforum.com/

ABOUT QORUS

Qorus helps organizations create business critical documents more efficiently and accurately.

Our software is incredibly powerful but highly intuitive and very easy to use. Even the most non-technical users can quickly create accurate, personalized and compliant documents like proposals, contracts, RFPs, pitches, and reports.

Qorus runs on Microsoft Azure and integrates with Microsoft Office to enhance document productivity.

Qorus has offices in Seattle, New York, London and Cape Town.

To learn more, visit https://www.qorusdocs.com/pitch-and-experience-management-solutions