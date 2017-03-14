SciGraph Diagram We are happy to support Springer Nature in their journey of interlinking and making discoverable huge amounts of diverse data. Ontotext vision is to provide reliable semantic graph database that offers fast data loading and efficient data updates.

Ontotext announced that one of the world’s most renowned scientific publishers, Springer Nature has selected industry-leading semantic graph database GraphDB™ to power its new Linked Open Data platform.

Springer Nature, which has an annual turnover of EUR 1.5 billion, has picked Ontotext’s GraphDB as a scalable semantic graph database to use in its new LOD platform SciGraph that aggregates sources from Springer Nature and key partners from the scholarly domain.

With its ability to handle massive loads, queries and inferencing in real time, GraphDB is powering Springer Nature SciGraph to contain 1.5-2 billion triples. Ontotext’s technology helps Springer Nature’s LOD platform to initially collate high-quality data from trusted and reliable sources from across the research landscape, such as funders, research projects, conferences, affiliations, and publications. Thanks to semantic technologies, Linked Open Data and the GraphDB semantic database, all these data are connected in a way which semantically describe and visualize how the information is interlinked.

GraphDB’s capability to seamlessly integrate disparate data silos allows Springer Nature SciGraph to comprise metadata from journals and articles, books and chapters, organizations, institutions, funders, research grants, patents, clinical trials, substances, conference series, events, citations and reference networks, Altmetrics, and links to research datasets.

Describing their collaboration with Springer Nature, Ontotext CEO Atanas Kiryakov said:

“Ontotext is happy to support SpringerNature in their journey of interlinking and making discoverable huge amounts of diverse data. Ontotext vision is to provide reliable semantic graph database that offers fast data loading, efficient data updates and it is easy to use.”

Springer Nature, which has been using Semantic and Linked Data technologies since 2012, is now teaming up with semantic technology developer Ontotext to overcome boundaries by relating comprehensive information about the scientific domain, integrating data, and enhancing discoverability of high-quality data from trusted sources.

GraphDB’s capabilities to handle datasets, coupled with Linked Open Data, give Springer Nature’s users the opportunity to further broaden their perspective with visual representation of semantic relations, while developers are actively encouraged to re-use Springer Nature’s datasets. A large part of those datasets will be freely accessible under a CC BY-NC 4.0 license, to the benefit of developers, researchers, scholars, and users.

The first official presentation of SciGraph will be held at London Book Fair. Springer Nature SciGraph’s lead data architect Michele Pasin will be giving the joint presentation with Ontotext explaining SciGraph features and its technical approach. Visit the event page on Ontotext wesbite to see more details about the presentation.

About Ontotext:

For over a decade Ontotext has brought together metadata and content to search, navigate and analyze information in more productive ways. Ontotext was among the first organizations in the world to recognize the power of semantic-driven technology. After extensive product development and self-funded R&D, Ontotext's vision for semantic technology is now being shared by some of the world's most renowned organizations spanning a diverse range of industries.

Company client list includes news and media agencies like the BBC, Press Association and Financial Times, top Academic publishers like IET, Wiley and OUP, leading pharmacological companies such as AstraZeneca, important government agencies including the US Department of Defense, The National Archive of UK, US Medicare, and centuries old cultural institutions like the British Museum.

About Springer Nature:

Springer Nature advances discovery by publishing robust and insightful research, supporting the development of new areas of knowledge and making ideas and information accessible around the world. Key to this is our ability to provide the best possible service to the whole research community: helping authors to share their discoveries; enabling researchers to find, access and understand the work of others; supporting librarians and institutions with innovations in technology and data; providing quality publishing support to societies; and championing the issues that matter – standing up for science, leading the way on open access and being powerful advocates for the highest quality and ethical standards in research.

As a research publisher, Springer Nature is home to trusted brands including Springer, Nature Research, BioMed Central, Palgrave Macmillan and Scientific American.